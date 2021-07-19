If you’re not working in a restaurant, it might be tempting to conclude that that restaurant life in Buffalo has returned to normal. Just look at the tables outside Chris’ NY Sandwich Co. The sidewalk settings at the Delaware Avenue salad and sandwich superstation are full at midday again, with ladies having lunch, friends catching up and men in designer shades talking business.

Out front, everything at looks normal.

In the back, things are anything but.

Cooks and servers are making and delivering as many plates as ever, with fewer people. While customer demand has rebounded with a vengeance, restaurants’ ability to find willing, capable workers has not. This is true not just at Chris’, but the vast majority of restaurants in town.

Interrupting this review for a public service announcement: You cannot expect your favorite places to act normal under abnormal conditions. So if you choose to have a restaurant cook for you, please read the room and right-size your expectations on speed. Having proven themselves capable of loitering for for 90 minutes to get into Olive Garden, I am confident that Buffalonians are capable of waiting for salad.

Owner Chris Vendetti, who started Chris’ NY Sandwich Co. in 1990, has shepherded the operation through fire and plague in recent years. Naturally, he and his team are tired. But I couldn’t tell from the lineup of dishes coming out of the kitchen.

Let others call the nut-crusted goat cheese salad a relic of the 1990s. Chris’ version ($12.50) was my treatment for seasonal affective disorder in February. Sliced fresh orange, strawberries and blackberries, along with a housemade creamy raspberry dressing, turned the base of mesclun greens into a playground of color and flavor. A disc of chevre rolled in crushed walnuts added a whack of salt and protein.

Housemade dressings are one of the grace notes that add up, along with fresh flowers on tables and fresh-cut fruit on the menu.

Just about everyone who has been to Chris’ – or enjoyed its takeout – has chosen a favorite over the years. The lures have never been subtle. Huge salads with better-than-usual ingredients and housemade dressings are the sort of foundation that office catering habits are built on. Especially when backed with a lineup of sandwiches on bread with character, generously enough proportioned to give the owner the option of saving half for dinner.

For summertime eating, the panko chicken avocado salad with heirloom tomatoes ($14.95) approaches my platonic ideal of weekday lunch.

Starring two freshly fried, genuinely crispy chicken breasts, it offers tomatoes that make me grateful to get my vitamins, plus cucumber, onion and slices of buttery avocado, funkified with a generous scatter of crumbled gorgonzola cheese. Fragrant basil lemon vinaigrette encourages its teammates to reach even higher.

On Fridays, you can get the whole shebang with panko-crumbed haddock substituted for the chicken ($15.95). Expertise in the frying arts has also made Chris' Friday fish offerings a staple, available as a straight-up fish fry ($12.95), or as a fish taco ($11.95). Rolled in a large flour tortilla, with coleslaw and Cajun mayonnaise, a fish burrito might be more accurate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Chris’ sandwiches are, as the kids might say, absolute units. Order a smoked turkey dill salad sandwich ($11.25) on one of the half-dozen bread types on offer, and the payload is an inch thick, barely constrained by the bread. Easy on the mayonnaise, with fresh herbs, it’s characteristic of the care that helps sandwich seekers remember Chris’.

Who forgets a vendetta? The Vendetta ($13.95) starts in Tuscany, with grilled Tuscan bread layered with Italian-seasoned breaded chicken, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, spinach, fresh sliced tomato and roasted garlic mayonnaise.

Perhaps the best example of the care that goes into a Chris’ sandwich is the steak sandwich ($15.95). With its aesthetic, I didn’t expect Steak-Umms. But even so I was surprised by an 8-ounce filet of sirloin still rosy in the middle. Topped with a jumble of Cajun fried onion straws, arugula and roasted garlic mayonnaise and packed inside a sesame-seeded roll that was crusty enough for structural support, I found a new favorite steak sandwich.

Turkey, fresh sliced apples and brie ($12.95) combines the cheese with warm hand-carved turkey, the bite of Granny Smith apples and a chunky cranberry sauce on Tuscan bread. The slawich ($12.95) gets packed with pastrami, turkey or corned beef, then cole slaw, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese, and you can ask for it on marble rye.

As restaurant places go, sandwich-and-salad spots don't get a lot of props. Now that the question of what to have for lunch in downtown Buffalo has been taken up again with renewed urgency, please give the people serving you at Chris’ NY Sandwich Co. the respect they deserve.

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Chris’ NY Sandwich Co.

Location: 395 Delaware Ave. (chrisnysandwichco.com, 854-6642)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Prices: sandwiches, $10.50 to $15.95; salads, $8.95 to $14.95.

Atmosphere: buzzy town square

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: salads

Outside seating: yes, on front sidewalk.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink Get what you need to know about Western New York's dining and bar scene, including restaurant openings and closings, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.