Artisanal chocolate shops create bite-sized edible works of art

When it comes to candy making, two Buffalo chocolatiers want to do more than satisfy your sweet tooth – they want to create individual works of art, too.

Blue Table Chocolates and the Sweet Whisk create artisanal chocolates defined by their hard-shell exterior, hand-painted designs and carefully curated ganache or jelly fillings. Some call them truffles, others, bonbons – most would agree to call them delicious.

Blue Table Chocolates is known for its out-there combinations like blueberry-sake, raspberry jasmine and cashew cardamom thanks to owner Ben Johnson interest in going beyond the ordinary.

“We generally start with the flavor profiles first. The typical approach is to take at least two elements and pair them in such a way that it’s not immediately familiar,” Johnson said. “I don’t think there was a common reference point for what that might taste like, but at the same time, we don’t want to just go right down the middle of the plate peanut butter and milk chocolate, peanut butter and dark chocolate, it just didn’t seem interesting.”