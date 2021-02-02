Artisanal chocolate shops create bite-sized edible works of art

When it comes to candy making, two Buffalo chocolatiers want to do more than satisfy your sweet tooth – they want to create individual works of art, too.
Blue Table Chocolates and the Sweet Whisk create artisanal chocolates defined by their hard-shell exterior, hand-painted designs and carefully curated ganache or jelly fillings. Some call them truffles, others, bonbons – most would agree to call them delicious.
Blue Table Chocolates is known for its out-there combinations like blueberry-sake, raspberry jasmine and cashew cardamom thanks to owner Ben Johnson interest in going beyond the ordinary.
“We generally start with the flavor profiles first. The typical approach is to take at least two elements and pair them in such a way that it’s not immediately familiar,” Johnson said. “I don’t think there was a common reference point for what that might taste like, but at the same time, we don’t want to just go right down the middle of the plate peanut butter and milk chocolate, peanut butter and dark chocolate, it just didn’t seem interesting.”
He adds that there have been times they’ve gone “a little too far for people’s comfort” like with a red miso caramel. “It’s completely selfish, and not at all based on any business model, it’s just exploring, it’s just having a lot of fun, and going out there,” Johnson said of his creativity. “I’m a terrible business person, and I just enjoy the cooking. There is no legitimate reason why this should work."
Amanda Page and Kenny Williams founded their boutique chocolate and pastry shop the Sweet Whisk after they were inspired by a trip to Paris where they “fell in love with all the pastries, and chocolate, and everything over there,” Page said. “It was really when we got back that we wanted to get into doing more of that, so we decided to open up our own shop where we could start doing all of the chocolate that we fell in love with that we saw while we were traveling.”
They opened the Sweet Whisk on Chandler Street after debuting at the Broadway Market in 2019. In addition to chocolate bonbons and bars, you might also recognize them from their oh-so-Instagrammable letter cakes, macarons and hot chocolate bombs.
The Sweet Whisk has recently drawn inspiration from partnerships with fellow small businesses. The “Buffalo Boozy” bonbon collection, for example, is a partnership with Black Button Distilling, Buffalo Distilling and Chateau Buffalo for bourbon, krupnik and red wine-themed bonbons, respectively.
Page said they also continue to follow European chocolatiers, as well as others here and abroad because "we like to get inspiration from other places around the country, around the world, see what other people are doing as well, but then take it and put our own spin on it.”
Valentine's specialties
After the frenzy of the winter holidays, both stores are gearing up to meet Valentine’s Day demands.
The Sweet Whisk is offering chocolate raspberry petits gâteaux ($8), éclairs ($6), macarons ($3) and bonbon boxes, each of which can be purchased individually, or together as bundles ($35 to $125). Specialty diamond heart-shaped bonbons are made with French chocolate from Valrhona and flavors include strawberry, raspberry and Guanaja 70% bittersweet dark chocolate. Boxes come in options for four, six, 12 and 24 pieces ($12, $16, $29 and $55).
Blue Table Chocolates is offering heart-shaped chocolates and this year’s floral-themed Valentine’s Day collection includes a dark chocolate cherry, rose and hibiscus piece, and a milk chocolate “meadowsweet” piece, a wildflower paired with almond syrup.
Expanding upon skull-shaped chocolates from Halloween, Blue Table Chocolates has created hollowed, eight-inch, hand-painted chocolate hearts that customers can fill with their own item or card. The hearts are $45 and come with a small wooden hammer, hence their name, “Don’t go breaking my heart.” The hearts are filled with the candy bar of the customer's choice, and can be made vegan. Preorders are available until Feb. 8, and are available for pickup from Feb. 11 to 13.
Johnson describes the Anti-Valentine’s Day collection has being “a bit more alcoholic.” It comes in two flavors: a Zombie truffle made with an apricot brandy jelly and dark chocolate ganache blended with rum, and the Black Widow with St. Germain elderflower liqueur, pear brandy and kick of arbol chilis. It comes in six-, 12- and 24-piece options ($10, $18 and $35).
Both shops can ship bonbons and bars locally and across the country. However, the more delicate pastries and hollowed chocolate hearts must be picked up at each shop.
44 Brayton St. (866-3725)
Open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.
27 Chandler St. (342-2011)
Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.