Afternoon Drive: A family tradition at Wendel's Poultry Farm

EAST CONCORD – It isn’t hard to find Wendel’s Poultry Farm: just keep driving south on Route 240 toward Springville until you reach a cloud of barbecue smoke floating across the highway.

Customers from miles away seek out this poultry farm in the rolling hills of southern Erie County for the taste of a half chicken grilled over charcoal and covered in barbecue sauce. Wendel’s has carved out a niche over the last 30 years with its chicken barbecues, which the Wendel family only schedules on weekends from May to October as the warmer weather ensures ideal grilling conditions and the best-quality product.

"We’ve got Kentucky Fried Chicken right up in town. They don't bother us,” owner Marty Wendel said. "Cooking chicken is an art. Not everyone can do this. To do this consistently well, it’s an art.”

Every Saturday and Sunday morning on the farm starts the same way: Around 8 a.m., Wendel family members fire up the cooker they built in front of the property that can hold up to 480 chicken halves at a time. Over the next couple of hours, the Wendels flip the racks of chicken over the grill a minimum of 10 times, applying a fresh layer of sauce with each flip.