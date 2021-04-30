After two decades of takeout, Ike & BG's plans sit-down restaurant as part of major development on Genesee

Since Ike Gray opened Ike & BG's in 1998, the restaurant has sold barbecue ribs and soul food for takeout from 1646 Genesee St., a handful of blocks from Schiller Park on the East Side.

Gray's son Steve Butler, who took over the business in 2017, has unveiled bigger plans for the restaurant and larger community. A mixed-use development, executed through a designated developer agreement between Butler and the City of Buffalo, will encompass Ike & BG's current lot and three vacant lots, at 1652 Genesee St., 10 Colorado Ave. and 17 Montana Ave., on both sides of the existing restaurant.

For Butler, the $3.9 million project – approved Tuesday by the Buffalo Common Council – includes a first-floor new-build of Ike & BG's restaurant, 12 two-bedroom apartments, a banquet room and three additional commercial retail spaces. The endeavor addresses Butler's passion for and frustration with the neighborhood, as well as the opportunity to finally serve sit-down meals.

"I grew up in that neighborhood and watched it be in the same conditions and neglected for just as long as I've been in it and around it," said Butler, who has cooked at Ike & BG's since it opened. "Nothing's changed ... If I'm able to make that change, why not?"