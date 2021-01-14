After outdoor party leads to 'best day since Good Friday,' Wallenwein's reacts to 10 p.m. dining curfew

Wallenwein's Hotel owner Ben Holmes was thrilled by the energy, behavior and patronage during the parking lot party he hosted outside the East Aurora restaurant when the Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. He was excited to repeat the success for Saturday night's clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

But the state Health Department squashed game-night plans by Holmes and other restaurant owners by announcing the 10 p.m. dining curfew – a Covid-19 safety precaution first announced in November – would be upheld through the Bills' playoff game. Area restaurant owners and officials requested the administration of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo drop the curfew for Saturday's game that starts at 8:15 p.m. and will only be about half over at 10 p.m.