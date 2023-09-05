Buffalo Bills beers come in all shapes and sizes. There are light ones, dark ones, big ones, small ones, lagers, stouts, IPAs and everything between. With more than 40 breweries (and more on the way) calling Western New York home, Bills Mafia members can find something to their taste as they cheer on their team in fitting fashion this season.

While this may be a daunting list for some, I’m here to help. If you’re just starting out, I suggest something on the lighter end, like Community Beer Works Let’s Go Pils, a 4.2% American lager that’s light, clean and easy drinking, or Thin Man Brewery’s Pills Mafia, a crisp and crushable pilsner that clocks in at an approachable 4.9%.

Those will serve as a good gateway beer for fans of macro beer like Bud Light, Labatt Blue Light and Miller Lite, etc., along with Ellicottville Brewing’s The Herd and Resurgence’s I Want My WNY Lager. While those are far from the only Bills-themed lagers, that’s a good jumping-off point.

From there, you can venture into hoppy territory with Ellicottville Brewing’s Buffalo Fan Zone IPA, a 5% hazy IPA with notes of peach, apricot and stone fruit, or something darker, like Big Ditch’s Make Me Wanna Stout, a coffee and cream stout brewed with Revolution coffee beans from Public Espresso. For something a bit more adventurous, try 12 Gates Brewing’s new Rocket Arm, a fruited sour with blood orange and mango.

In addition to this comprehensive list of Bills-themed beer, a number of local beer selections have undergone a Bills Mafia-approved glow up for the new NFL season, including Southern Tier Brewing IPA and Hamburg brewing Lakeview Lager.

So, no matter what your taste or preference, as the Bills look to keep their AFC East crown for a fourth straight year en route to [hopefully] capturing some much bigger hardware come February, make sure to do so with any one of the dozens of Bills-themed beers in hand.

Lagers

This Is Our House, pilsner, 12 Gates Brewing. A light and smooth German-style pils that’s as easy drinking as they come. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Buffalo Bohemian, pilsner, Belt Line Brewery. A Czech-style pils that’s clean, smooth and refreshing with a bready malt note. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

No Punts Intended, pilsner, Big Ditch Brewing. An easy-drinking American pilsner brewed with Cascade hops meant for crushing during long touchdown drives. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Pancho’s Legacy, lager, 12 Gates Brewing. A light American lager brewed in memory of Bills superfan Ezra Castro, aka Pancho Billa. It’s clean and crushable. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

#17 Goat, pilsner, Butera’s/Village Brew House. A sessionable and balanced Czech Pilsner with a medium body brewed with Hallertau and Saaz hops. Available: Taproom.

Let’s Go Pils, pilsner, Community Beer Works. An American lager that’s crisp, clean, clear and crushable. A Bills beer OG. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

I Want My WNY Lager, lager, Resurgence Brewing. A take on the Kellerbier style with crisp malt notes, floral hops and a slightly dry finish. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Buffalo Pils, pilsner, Flying Bison Brewing Company. A traditional pilsner brewed with Hallertau and Saaz designed to be enjoyed ice cold. Light crackery, malt character and bright herbal aromas. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Not A Football Beer, lager, Pressure Drop Brewing. Extremely light and crisp, hopped with Cascade for a touch of hop aroma and minimal bitterness. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Buffalo vs. Everybody, lager, RiverWorks Brewing. An all-American lager that’s light, refreshing and crushable. It’s lightly sweet with crackery malt notes and an ultra-smooth clean flavor profile. Available: Taproom.

Game Day, pilsner, Windy Brew. A traditionally lagered pilsner with Motueka hops that’s smooth, crushable and fit for smashing through tables. Available: Taproom.

Pills Mafia, lager, Thin Man Brewery. Another Bills beer OG. Pills Mafia combines German pilsner malt and traditional German hops in a crisp, easy-drinking lager. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

The Herd, lager, Ellicottville Brewing. This is exactly what you’d expect from the name – this is a truly crushable lager. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Circle the Wagons, pilsner, Resurgence Brewing. A light German-style pilsner with lightly toasted bread and sweet malt notes. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Ales

Sunday Sauce, cream ale, Buffalo Brewing. A Mosaic dry-hopped cream ale that’s lightly hoppy and smooth. Available: Taproom.

4th & Gold, Belgian golden ale, Resurgence Brewing. Classic Belgian wheat beer loaded with fruity notes of banana, citrus, and a touch of light honey. Available: Taproom.

Where Else Would You Rather Beer, kölsch, 42 North Brewing. Crisp and refreshing, firm bodied with slightly sweet bready malt and light hops. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Gameday, Belgian wit, New York Beer Project. A floral Belgian-style witbier with coriander, sweet orange peel, malt sweetness, orange, tangerine, bubblegum and light lemon. Available: Taproom.

IPAs

Number 14, Hazy IPA, Brickyard Brewing. A soft and smooth hazy IPA with notes of peach, citrus and stone fruit. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Number 17, West Coast IPA, Brickyard Brewing. A classic hoppy West Coast IPA with notes of pine, hops and light berry. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Circle the Wagons, IPA, Resurgence Brewing. A classic, easy drinking and approachable New England IPA with Citra, Galaxy and German Amarillo hops. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

AllenTown, IPA, Steelbound Brewery. A beer named for Allentown with light hops, mango and citrus flavors with a clean finish. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Buffalo Fan Zone, IPA, Ellicottville Brewing. This hazy IPA is perfect at 5% with notes of peach, apricot and stone fruit. Fan Zone is one of EBCs best recent brews. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

IPAllen, pineapple IPA, 1927 Brew House. A 5.4% IPA that’s soft, hazy, tropical and juicy from the addition of pineapple puree. Available: Taproom.

IP-Aye!Aye!AYE!Aye!, IPA, 1927 Brew House. A pilot batch of 1927’s flagship Main & Tupper IPA brewed with different amounts of Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe and El Dorado hops, and a different yeast strain. Available: Taproom.

Stouts

Make Me Wanna Stout, stout, Big Ditch Brewing. A coffee and cream stout brewed with Revolution coffee beans from Public Espresso with rich coffee, light roast and milk sugar notes. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Sours

Rocket Arm, fruited sour, 12 Gates Brewing. A Berlinner Weisse with blood orange and mango that balances notes of sweet and tart. An enjoyable crusher. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

Big Berry Beane, fruited sour, Resurgence Brewing. A fruited sour with refreshing jammy berry, blueberry, black currant and blackberry. Available: Taproom.

Let’s Gose Buffalo, gose, Beer Justice Beer Co. A light sour ale with citrus, raspberry and blueberry. Available: Taproom.

Cider

Shout!, hard cider, Clarksburg Cider. A medium-bodied, easy-drinking cider that’s not too tart, sweet or dry. Available: Taproom, retail shops.

A Little Bit Cider Now, fruited cider, Hamburg Brewing. A hard cider that leans to the sweet side, fruited with blue raspberry and cherry. Available: Taproom, retail shops.