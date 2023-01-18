A guide to Buffalo Bills-themed beers, ciders for your playoff viewing

It's the NFL playoffs and that means it's time to stock up on Buffalo Bills-themed brews as we continue into this important stretch run of the season. Just make sure that you have ample room in your fridge or cooler because there is no shortage of choices. When it comes to Bills beers, our local brewers have created something for most tastes, from light and crisp pilsners to bready lagers and kölschs, hazy and fruity IPAs to old-school hoppy pale ales, creamy stouts and everything between.

While there are plenty of great draft-only options at breweries across Western New York including Big Ditch Brewing's No Punts Intended Pilsner, Beer Justice Brewing's Let’s Gose Buffalo, First Line Brewing's Beast in the East IPA and 1927 Brew House's IPAllen, the extensive list that follows highlights available packaged beers. That means all of the beers below are available in cans at their respective taprooms and many also can be found wherever craft beer is sold.

Go Bills.

12 Gates Brewing (80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville): This Is Our House (lager), Pancho’s Legacy (lager) and Table Smasher (kölsch). Available: Taproom, retail shops.

42 North Brewing (25 Pine St., East Aurora): Where Else Would You Rather Beer (kölsch). Available: Taproom, retail.

Belt Line Brewing (545 Swan St.): Buffalo Bohemian (pilsner). Available: Taproom, retail.

Big Ditch Brewing (55 E. Huron St.): Make Me Wanna Stout. Available: Taproom, retail.

Brickyard Brewing (436 Center St., Lewiston): Number 14 (East Coast IPA), Number 17 (West Coast IPA). Available: Taproom, retail.

Buffalo Brewing Company (314 Myrtle Ave.): Sunday Sauce (cream ale). Available: Taproom.

Butera’s/Village Brew House (32 Main St., Hamburg): #17 Goat (pilsner) and #17 Billsner (pilsner). Available: Taproom.

Clarksburg Cider (4493 Walden Ave., Lancaster): Shout! (hard cider). Available: Taproom, retail.

Community Beer Works (520 7th St.): Let’s Go Pils (pilsner), Playoff Let's Go Pils (pilsner) and Fanfare Weekly Game Day (ale). Available: Let’s Go Pils and Playoff Let's Go Pils are both available at taproom and retail; Game Day at taproom only.

Ellicottville Brewing (28 Monroe St., Ellicottville): Tailgate Time (IPA), The Herd Crushable (lager). Available: Taproom, retail.

First Line Brewing (4906 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park): Kickin’ Bass (Session IPA). Available: Taproom.

Flying Bison (840 Seneca St.): Buffalo Pils (pilsner). Available: Taproom, retail.

Hamburg Brewing (6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg): A Little Bit Lager Now (lager). Available: Taproom, retail.

Other Half Brewing (1 Seneca St.): Tables on Tables (IPA), Brocpile DDH (Imperial IPA). Available: Taproom, retail.

Pressure Drop Brewing (1672 Elmwood Ave.): Not A Football Beer (lager). Available: Taproom, retail.

Resurgence Brewing (55 Chicago St.): Circle the Wagons (IPA, pilsner). Available: Taproom, retail.

RiverWorks Brewing (359 Ganson St.): Buffalo vs. Everybody (lager). Available: Taproom.

Rusty Nickel Brewing (4350 Seneca St., West Seneca): Victory Monday (New England IPA). Available: Taproom.

Steelbound Brewery (6600 US-219, Ellicottville and 243 West Main St., Springville): Allen Town (IPA). Available: Taproom, retail.

Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave. and 166 Chandler St.): Pills Mafia (pilsner). Available: Taproom, retail.

West Shore Brewing (10995 Main St., Clarence): Stiff Arm (lager). Available: Taproom.

Windy Brew (733 US-20A, Strykersville): Game Day (pilsner). Available: Taproom.