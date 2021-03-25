A celebration of smash burgers and classic American fare coming at Mister Sizzle's

Mister Sizzle's classic burger ($8, $10 for vegan) is served on brioche buns, with gluten-free Costanzo rolls also available. They can be purchased in larger quantities with five burgers for $30 and 10 for $60. Nine specialty burgers (most $10) – essentially classics from across the country – dot the debut menu, touching on peanut butter and jelly, poutine and a burger version of the royal sub. Five of the 10 burgers can be made vegan.

One of the more interesting varieties is the Butter Burger ($8), featuring just butter, American cheese and onions. Borrowed from a Wisconsin diner the owners stumbled upon in their burger research, the indulgent burger features a slab of butter cooked over the patty, with onions sautéed in butter and more butter lathered on the buns.

"It's probably not one you'd eat with your hands, but to each their own," Casey said, with a chuckle.

Three fried chicken sandwiches ($10) are a poultry alternative to the beefy burger lineup.

Some of the sides touch on Casey's three years spent working in Charleston, S.C., with gumbo-seasoned pork rinds and sweet potato fries topped with a brown sugar dip (each $4). Pork rinds appear on the dessert menu, too, covered in chocolate, peanut butter and powdered sugar ($6).