97 Rock spurs, Dash's to remove Kansas City barbecue sauce from shelves before Bills game

"... After the sadness and negativity surrounding this past year, we thought it would be nice to have some lighthearted fun," said Alexa Dash, director of e-commerce and marketing for Dash's. "We’ve waited 27 years to be back in this position, so why not make the most of it and enjoy it while we can?"

Dash's has removed the Heinz brand of the Kansas City barbecue sauce from the shelves at all four locations, but the sauce is available if customers request it, Dash confirmed. The regional variety of the sauce – known for its sweet, tangy and often smoky flavors – has garnered mainstream appeal and is found commonly throughout Buffalo. For more on barbecue sauce varieties by region, Eater is a strong resource.

But in the week leading up to the Kansas City game, Gaenzler said he's heard that even Kansas City natives aren't enthralled by their own barbecue sauce.

"We talked to radio guys in Kansas City, and some other people in Kansas City, who were like, 'Good for you, because that stuff sucks!' " Gaenzler said. "The people in Kansas City don't like to align themselves with KC barbecue, which I thought was kind of funny."

