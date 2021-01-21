97 Rock spurs, Dash's to remove Kansas City barbecue sauce from shelves before Bills game

In front of a small gap on the shelves at Dash's Market on Hertel Avenue is a miniature sign that reads: "Dash's is taking KC down in the aisles so the Bills can take them down on the field!"
The void was once dedicated to Kansas City-style barbecue sauce – a Midwest staple – which won't be displayed on shelves in all Dash's Market locations until after Sunday's AFC championship game between the Bills and Chiefs, following a plan devised by the hosts of 97 Rock's "Morning Bull" show, Rich "Bull" Gaenzler and Rob Lederman.
After considering clever ways to poke fun at Sunday's opponent, the show hosts landed on an idea: advise a Buffalo store to remove its products with "Kansas City" in the name. Lederman approached his friend, Dash's Market owner Joe Dash, who eagerly embraced the plan. Mark Mahoney, Dash's vice president and general manager, then appeared on "Morning Bull" Tuesday to play up the barbecue sauce's removal from the grocer's shelves.
"Everybody is doing their teeny, tiny part to help out with (the Bills') mojo and whatever kind of superstition you might have," Gaenzler explained. "... It was a fun, silly, superstitious stunt to pull. People thought it was cute and funny."
From Dash's perspective, taking part in something fun – and riding the success of the Bills, who haven't advanced this far in the playoffs since the 1995 NFL season – made sense.
"... After the sadness and negativity surrounding this past year, we thought it would be nice to have some lighthearted fun," said Alexa Dash, director of e-commerce and marketing for Dash's. "We’ve waited 27 years to be back in this position, so why not make the most of it and enjoy it while we can?"
Dash's has removed the Heinz brand of the Kansas City barbecue sauce from the shelves at all four locations, but the sauce is available if customers request it, Dash confirmed. The regional variety of the sauce – known for its sweet, tangy and often smoky flavors – has garnered mainstream appeal and is found commonly throughout Buffalo. For more on barbecue sauce varieties by region, Eater is a strong resource.
But in the week leading up to the Kansas City game, Gaenzler said he's heard that even Kansas City natives aren't enthralled by their own barbecue sauce.
"We talked to radio guys in Kansas City, and some other people in Kansas City, who were like, 'Good for you, because that stuff sucks!' " Gaenzler said. "The people in Kansas City don't like to align themselves with KC barbecue, which I thought was kind of funny."