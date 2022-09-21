8 Oktoberfest beers, ciders to welcome fall

Although I’m drinking a Community Beer Works’ Oktoberfest, with a Pumpkin Spice Whale on deck as I type this, I'm still not ready for summer to end. But I am more than ready to fully embrace fall beer season, an elite beer season. Marzens, brown ales and festbiers are met by pumpkin-flavored beers, spiced ales and Oktoberfestbiers, with some fall spiced ciders to boot, all of which are readily available locally.

As always, there are a number of other great Oktoberfest beers in addition to what is on this list. Thin Man, Flying Bison, Old First Ward (aka Gene McCarthy’s), Resurgence and Community Beer Works (who have a different beer on this list) all make great Oktoberfest beers (42 North’s Oatmeal Cookie Brown Ale should also be mentioned), but here are some of the latest additions to the season.

Chai-der, Clarksburg Cider

4493 Walden Ave., Lancaster

While fall is an elite beer season, fall truly is cider season. Clarksburg is celebrating that fact with Chai-der, a chai tea spiced cider. Featuring notes of ginger, pepper, cardamom and nutmeg with a healthy backbone of apple, Chai-der is a big-bodied cider that’s tastes like chai-spiced apple pie, led by big flavors of black tea and cinnamon. Availability: Cans, draft.

Ghost Lantern, Blackbird Cider Works

8503 Lower Lake Road, Barker

BlackBird’s annual fall seasonal release, Ghost Lantern, a semi-sweet apple cider brewed with autumn spices and gentle notes of warming ghost pepper in the finish, returns for another year. This cider is balanced and easy drinking, reminiscent of warm cinnamon crusted apple pie. Ghost Lantern is also available at the Buffalo Cider Hall. Availability: Cans, draft.

Sour Ales From the Crypt, 12 Gates Brewing Company

80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville

No beer list is complete without a fruited sour, regardless of the season. Well, at least 12 Gates sure thinks so with the release of Sour Ales from the Crypt, a 6% sour that combines flavors of tart apples with a hint of cinnamon. This is certainly one of the more unique beers you are going to find this fall. Availability: Cans, draft.

Oktoberfest, West Shore Brewing Company

10995 Main St., Clarence

West Shore’s take on the Oktoberfest style is a blend of a traditional helles lager and a marzen, brewed with a blend of Pilsner, Munich and Vienna malts with Saaz and Perle hops. It’s crisp and malty with notes of caramel and toasted bread. Availability: Cans, draft.

Hans, One-Eyed Cat Brewing

5893 Main St., Williamsville

What better beer to include on this list than One-Eyed Cat’s first Oktoberfest release? Hans is a Märzen-style Oktoberfest beer that was lagered for eight weeks and comes in at 6.1%. This brew is smooth and crisp and combines notes of sweet, bready malts with a restrained bitterness. Prost! Availability: Draft.

FoudreFest, Eli Fish Brewing Co.

109 Main St., Batavia

Eli Fish’s FoudreFest, an oak-aged blonde German lager, is a truly different take on the traditional Oktoberfest/marzen/festbier beer. Aged for four weeks in their foudre, a large oak maturation tank, FoudreFest is a softer, smoother version of Eli’s traditional Festbier. This is one to seek out. Availability: Draft with cans coming soon.

Pumpkin Spice Whale, Community Beer Works

520 Seventh St.

Give me all the pumpkin flavored things – I’m man enough to admit I’ve already had a few Starbucks PSL’s – especially when it comes in a fantastic brown ale like The Whale. Look for flavors and aromas of coffee, chocolate, toasted grains, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg, all of which are good things. This one is smooth as can be. Availability: Cans, draft.

Barley Sugar Sex Magik, Lafayette Brewing Company

391 Washington St.

Buffalo's only lager-only brewery, Lafayette Brewing, is also getting into the spirit of the season with a Red Hot Chili Peppers-inspired 7.6% märzen-style beer. It features a caramel sweetness paired with a lightly hopped spice profile and rounds out with a dry light smoke on the finish. Overall, it’s complex and crushable. Availability: Draft.