As the weather starts to warm up and the flowers begin to bloom, beer enthusiasts turn their attention to light, refreshing beers that pair perfectly with the spring season.

For the most part, craft beer has traditionally been associated with heavier, hoppy brews, but there are plenty of light-bodied and easy-drinking craft beers ideal for springtime sipping. And for those who prefer something hoppier, there are plenty of light craft IPAs to choose from, which can have a bright, spring-like flavor perfect for the season.

With so many great options available all across Western New York, there has never been a better time to explore the world of light craft beer. So grab a cold one, sit back, and enjoy the beauty of the season with a refreshing and flavorful light craft beer.

Citra Screamer, Pressure Drop Brewing

1672 Elmwood Ave.

Pressure Drop’s Citra Screamer, a Citra hopped cream ale, is one of the best warm weather beers around and one of the best beers the brewery creates. This is a lighter-bodied ale with big orange and citrus notes that drinks clean and refreshing like a lager. Availability: Draft, cans.

First Bloom, 12 Gates Brewing

80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville

I love a good maibock in the spring. Or anytime, actually. But I digress. This is a style so indicative of the changing of season with warmer months looming, and 12 Gates has captured that essence with its First Bloom. This beer is light and easy drinking with sweet and subtle notes of malt and toasted bread. Availability: Draft, cans.

Flow Rider, Big Ditch Brewing

55 E. Huron St.

This citrus blonde ale, brewed with grapefruit, lime and orange, is a perfect representation of a beer to help welcome the spring thaw, which is coming soon. I think. Flow Rider is an easy drinker that’s light, floral and fruity. And better yet, this beer is brewed for the Ride for Roswell, and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Availability: Draft, cans.

Nocturnal Pivo, Resurgence Brewing

55 Chicago St.

The first of two Czech Dark Lagers on this list, Resurgence’s Nocturnal Pivo features floral hop notes, rich malt, roasted coffee and chocolate. At 5.5%, it’s balanced and crushable. If you are unfamiliar with the style, a Czech dark lager is typically lighter bodied and drinks like a traditional lager, but possesses traits of a traditional dark beer, including stronger malt, roast and even chocolate notes. Availability: Draft, cans.

Tmavé Pivo, Community Beer Works

520 7th St.

The second of the Czech Dark Lagers on this list, Community Beer Works’ Tmavé Pivo, which literally translates to "dark beer" in Czech, features a solid balance of malt and hops with notes of dark chocolate, baker’s cocoa and roast. This one is 5.3%, making it a good option for your next session. Availability: Draft, cans.

Rudy Red Kolsch, Genesee Brewing

25 Cataract St., Rochester

While most would consider Genny’s Ruby Red Kolsch the official beer of the summer, the beer is out now, so why not use it to toast to the end of yet another brutal Western New York winter. This grapefruit kolsch is light and fruity, the definition of easy drinking and a great accompaniment to the days getting warmer and longer. And new this year, Ruby Red Kolsch will be available in 16-ounce cans. Availability: Draft, cans.

190 Scott St.

While most associated with autumn and Oktoberfest, the marzen style is traditionally brewed in March, stored throughout the warm summer months and then tapped in the fall. Hofbrauhaus’ springtime Märzen pours burnt orange with aromas of toasted bread, floral spiciness and finishes very clean and crisp. Pair it with the Schweinebraten. You’re welcome. Availability: Draft.

733 US-20A, Strykersville

A bright and hoppy pale ale brewed with Yakima Chief Hops Veteran’s Blend, Windy Brew’s Veteran’s Blend falls on the lighter side of pale ales, with nice citrus flavors and a balanced finish. The latest version of this beer that’s on tap now at the brewery is the best this beer has drank yet, in my honest opinion, at least. Availability: Draft.