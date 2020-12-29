8 great Buffalo beers to help you ring in the New Year

If you’re like me, like most everyone really, you cannot wait for 2020 to mercilessly come to an end. This has certainly been a year to forget, and, thanks to our local brewers and breweries, we can send these past 365 days out on a high note come this New Year’s Eve with a fresh, local beer firmly in hand. And our friends in the brewing scene have been working hard to supply us with plenty of beer worthy of such a celebration.

While most any local beer is suitable to help ring in what will hopefully be a prosperous and healthy 2021, here is a list of pilsners, imperial stouts, barrel-aged beers, cuvees and the like that will help you put 2020 further and further in the rear view with each sip.

1910 Czech Pilsner from Buffalo Brewing Company

314 Myrtle Ave. (868-2218)

Released in magnum bottles just in time for New Year’s (sorry folks, the magnums are sold out), Buffalo Brewing’s 1910 Czech Pils is a wonderful way to ring in the New Year. This one is crisp, clean, smooth and a touch bready, meaning you can drink it early and often come Dec. 31. While you’re grabbing some 1910, pick up some Bellweiser Beer as well.

Available: Cans.