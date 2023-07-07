Variety is the spice of life, especially when it comes to craft beer. I am always on the hunt for new beers and new flavors (it’s all part of the job mind you), and what better way to satisfy that craving than with mixed 12 (or 15) packs.

This trend of local breweries releasing tasty mixed packs full of new flavors is starting to catch on. It’s the best way to try a few new things at once and get more bang for your buck.

If you’re in the market for something new to occupy space in your beer fridges and coolers, then this list is for you. From mixed packs full of IPAs and pilsners to summer ciders and fruited wheats, there is a pretty good chance you’ll find something appealing to seek out the next time you find yourself on a beer run.

Overpack’d and Summer Variety from Southern Tier Brewing Company

Overpack’d includes three each of IPA, 2XIPA, Nu-Haze, Juice Jolt and Hoptomic Rush.

One big reason to grab Southern Tier’s Overpack’d? You get 15 IPAs, not just 12. In addition to flagship offerings IPA and 2XIPA, the new Overpack’d features Nu-Haze, a 6% hazy crusher with notes of citrus and melon, Juice Jolt Extra Juicy IPA, and the new Hoptomic Rush Tropical IPA, a sessionable brew with citrus aromas, notes of tropical fruit and a touch of pine. Grab an Overpack’d the next time you go camping.

Summer Variety Pack includes three each of Ruby Red Surf, Mango Rays, Blueberry Sea and Raspberry Shine.

What screams summer more than four different 5% fruited wheat ales? Southern Tier’s Summer Variety Pack contains ruby red grapefruit, mango, blueberry and raspberry – all light, incredibly drinkable, on the sweeter side and tailor-made for warmer days. You’ll have no problem drinking your way through this mixed pack.

Summer Cider Pack from Hamburg Brewing

Includes three each of Original, Blueberry Peach, Strawberry and Watermelon Lemonade.

Cider is more than just a fall beverage, as evidenced by Hamburg’s Summer Cider Pack, which is full of light and summery flavors. Blueberry Peach, one of the better ciders Hamburg makes, is fruity and refreshing. Strawberry and Watermelon Lemonade make for good company poolside.

Pack of Awesome and Summer Pack, Resurgence Brewing Company

Pack of Awesome includes three each of Green Heart IPA, SMASH IPA, WNY Lager and Brewer’s Choice.

If you’re looking to purchase Resurgence’s Pack of Awesome soon, which you should be, the Brewer’s Choice is Loganberry Wit. Spoiler alert. The Pack of Awesome is exactly why variety packs exist. It has two flagships, in this case Green Heart and Loganberry, two great beers in their own right, to go along with a lager, WNY Lager, and a new beer, SMASH IPA. WNY Lager is light, bready and incredibly drinkable. SMASH is light-bodied and flavorful with notes of tropical fruit.

Summer Pack includes six each of Summer Shady and Summer Ale.

There’s nothing more summer than Resurgence’s Summer Pack, which features half Summer Ale and half Summer Shandy. The former is a warm weather crusher through and through; light and crisp with just the subtlest hint of lemon, while the latter is brewed with Meyer Lemon puree and candied sugar, a beer that balances sweet and tart.

Mixed 12 Pack from Big Ditch Brewing Company

Includes three each of Hayburner, Dayburner, Low Bridge and Limited Release.

Big Ditch’s Mixed 12 Pack gives you one of Western New York's true Mount Rushmore beers, Hayburner IPA, and its more sessionable counterpart, Dayburner IPA. Plus, you also get cans of Big Ditch’s flagship golden ale, Low Bridge, which is becoming increasingly harder to find, and a great summer beer in, spoiler alert again, Flow Rider, a bright, drinkable and refreshing blonde ale with grapefruit, lime and orange flavors.

Pilsner Pack from Community Beer Works

Includes four each of Let’s Go Pils, Pink Grapefruit Let’s Go Pils and Pineapple Let’s Go Pils.

In my opinion, few things beat a mixed pack of lagers, especially when it’s CBW’s Let’s Go Pils. With the Pilsner Pack, you get four of the original, four Pink Grapefruit Let’s Go Pils, my current unofficial official beer of the summer (a true day drinker that’s crisp and crushable) and four Pineapple Let’s Go Pils (bright and tropical pineapple – perfect for this time of year). The only way this Pilsner Pack would have been better is if it included the Meyer Lemon version.