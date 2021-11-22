7 seasonal ales to help make your holidays merry and bright

You would think since I write this guide every year, it would get increasingly harder to find new and exciting beers to write about, but it's not. That's the brilliance of the Western New York beer scene and the seemingly never-ending creativity of our brewers, especially when it comes to holiday seasonal releases. And, as you’re about to find out, this year was no different.
A great holiday beer needs to be flexible. It needs to be good enough that you look forward to drinking it yourself or sharing with friends and family. And it needs to be versatile enough so that you can enjoy one at a holiday cocktail party, holiday dinner or while trimming the tree. And contrary to popular belief, holiday beers aren’t all dark beers, as evidenced by this list that includes IPAs and golden ales. Coffee, chocolate and vanilla are some of the flavors the beers will include.
Take this list, make sure to check it twice, and go forth and drink and be merry. This list also doubles as a shopping guide, and if you need any last-minute gifts for friends and family, these beers will make everyone’s holidays a little more merry and bright.
25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)
What’s a more holiday beer than an 11.25% Russian imperial stout? 42 North is dropping its perennial favorite, Red Army, just in time for all of our family gatherings. Red Army’s combination of booze, coffee, chocolate, caramel and dark fruit is perfect to help endure all of your uncle’s funny, but not really funny, stories and flipping through embarrassing childhood photo albums with your mom. Availability: Cans, draft.
Dubbel Talk from Resurgence Brewing Company
55 Chicago St. (768-6018)
This Belgian Dubbel is one of my favorite beers available locally right now, and one of the best local beers I’ve had recently. Dubbel Talk presents a fantastic blend of roast, chocolate, vanilla and toffee. This is just a great representation of the style. Availability: Cans, draft.
Turkey Bags Hazy IPA from Pressure Drop Brewing
65 Vandalia St.
Why not an IPA for the holidays? Pressure Drop’s latest hazy IPA features strong tangerine and mandarin up front with a touch of dank and resinous pineapple note. It’s an easy drinker for 7%, so consider this one an option when you sit down for your holiday dinner. Availability: Cans, draft.
2072 Stoneman Circle, Lakewood (763-5479), 7 Scott St. (436-7999)
Brewed with lactose and vanilla, Southern Tier Brewing’s Imperial Frosted Super Cookie Ale features sweet notes of vanilla cream and cake, delivering on its promise of a frosted sugar cookie. Be careful with this one though, it also lives up to its imperial billing with a healthy 8.6%. Availability: Bottles, draft.
White Christmas Belgian Blonde Ale from New York Beer Project
6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport (743-6927)
New York Beer Project’s seasonal favorite, White Christmas Belgian Blonde Ale, is brewed with mint and cacao to emulate the Perry's ice cream flavor it's inspired by and named for. And better yet, not only do you get to enjoy this beer for what it is, you can also feel good because $1 from every pint goes to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo and Camp Good Days in Rochester. Availability: Draft.
Kringle Juice from Big Ditch Brewing
55 E. Huron St. (854-5050)
Kringle Juice is smooth and refreshing with flavors of citrus and pineapple and a nice bitterness on the finish. Big Ditch puts its best: “This beer pairs extremely well with caroling, mistletoe, and good tidings.” So pretty much, Kringle Juice was brewed to help you through all of your holiday gatherings. Availability: Cans, draft.
Sleigh Rider Ale from Flying Bison Brewing
840 Seneca St. (873-1557)
Sleigh Rider is a golden ale brewed with coffee, chocolate and vanilla, one tailor made for the holiday season. This is perfect beery accompaniment to that inevitable never-ending Christmas Eve night where you’ll be up all night finishing all of your wrapping. Just remember – when you’re finishing with the last of the presents, leave a Sleigh Rider out for Santa. Availability: Bottles, draft.