7 seasonal ales to help make your holidays merry and bright

You would think since I write this guide every year, it would get increasingly harder to find new and exciting beers to write about, but it's not. That's the brilliance of the Western New York beer scene and the seemingly never-ending creativity of our brewers, especially when it comes to holiday seasonal releases. And, as you’re about to find out, this year was no different.

A great holiday beer needs to be flexible. It needs to be good enough that you look forward to drinking it yourself or sharing with friends and family. And it needs to be versatile enough so that you can enjoy one at a holiday cocktail party, holiday dinner or while trimming the tree. And contrary to popular belief, holiday beers aren’t all dark beers, as evidenced by this list that includes IPAs and golden ales. Coffee, chocolate and vanilla are some of the flavors the beers will include.

Take this list, make sure to check it twice, and go forth and drink and be merry. This list also doubles as a shopping guide, and if you need any last-minute gifts for friends and family, these beers will make everyone’s holidays a little more merry and bright.

25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)