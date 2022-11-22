7 perfect local craft beers for your Thanksgiving Day

When you think of Thanksgiving, you think of turkey and all the trimmings, football and craft beer, the latter two especially this year as the Buffalo Bills take on the Detroit Lions to open the day’s slate of games. Because of that, this year you’re going to have to pace yourself. I suggest breakfast and coffee during the "Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade," then gradually switching over to the good stuff come kickoff. Remember though, you need to last through two more games and dinner with your family as well.

Here are some lagers and lighter ales to start your day with, and an imperial stout, New England IPA and seasonally appropriate fruited sour to transition to later on during your Thanksgiving.

Big Joe from Thin Man Brewery

492 Elmwood Ave. and 166 Chandler St.

Like I said, with an early Bills game on tap this Thanksgiving, you need to pace yourself because you’re going to have to last all day, so why not get some extra coffee in where you can. Enter Thin Man’s Big Joe, an imperial stout brewed with Tipico Coffee. Big Joe is rich and roasty with notes of roasted coffee, vanilla and chocolate. And it’s only 8% ABV. Availability: Cans, draft.

White Bronco IPA from Brickyard Brewing

436 Center St., Lewiston

Anytime I can bang the drum for Brickyard’s flagship haze, White Bronco, I will do so. Not only is it one of the most underrated New England IPA’s available locally, it also pairs well with turkey, a delicious pairing I’ve enjoyed in the past. The vibrant notes of tropical and stone fruit will work well with all courses of dinner. Availability: Cans, draft.

Curly Loaf Italian Pilsner from Resurgence Brewing Co.

55 Chicago St.

Resurgence’s collaboration with DiCamillo Bakery is back, and it is drinking better than ever. This Italian Pilsner features crisp notes of sweet malt and toasted bread crust, though the latest version of the beer is crisper and cleaner than it ever has been. I envision pairing this beer with biscuits or toasted rolls and a thick slice of turkey, with or without the cranberry. That’s up to you. Availability: Cans, draft.

Blood Orange Let’s Go Pils from Community Beer Works

520 Seventh St. (759-4677)

I’ve long been an ardent supporter of CBW’s fruited Let’s Go Pils line (you have probably read my love for the Meyer Lemon version before), and the Blood Orange variant is no different. This light lager will help combat the effects of tryptophan from your turkey dinner and the blood orange flavor will lend itself perfectly to any number of trimmings. Availability: Cans, draft.

Winter storm behind us, signs point toward decent weather for Turkey Trot The National Weather Service predicts will overcast skies with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s at race time.

Turkey Trotter from Big Ditch Brewing

55 E. Huron St.

This one is a bit on the nose, I’ll admit, but, if you will, just picture it – you wake up early on Thanksgiving morning to run the annual Turkey Trot and, after you finish, you crack a cold can of the official can of the Turkey Trot, you guessed it, Big Ditch’s Turkey Trotter Blonde Ale. Then, when the Buffalo Bills kick off at 12:30 p.m., you can continue drinking this light, crackery, smooth and refreshing ale all Thanksgiving long. Availability: Cans, draft.

Winter Lager and I’ll Bring Dessert Carrot Cake Sour from Hamburg Brewing

6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg

Both of Hamburg’s latest offerings, Winter Lager and I’ll Bring Dessert, are perfect for this particular list. The 6.3% Winter Lager is lightly spiced with figs and cardamom and features a smooth and warming finish. I’ll Bring Dessert is the perfect accompaniment for your post-holiday dinner. It's a creamy carrot cake brown ale with layers of fruit and spice throughout. If those don’t scream Thanksgiving, then I don’t know what does. Availability: Cans, draft.