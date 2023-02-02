Now that the snow and colder temperatures feel like they're here to stay, a case of the winter blues can’t be far behind for us. With endless gray skies and no sun in sight, what are we to do to combat Mother Nature’s chilly wrath? We could have a drink. And with Dry January now behind us, what better time to raise a toast at one of the many craft beer and spirits festivals happening across Western New York over the next few weeks and months? Here's a look.

Barrel Jam Barrel-Aged Beer Festival

1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at 42 North Brewing Company (25 Pine St., East Aurora)

The third annual Barrel Jam Barrel-Aged Beer Festival celebrates barrel-aged beers with live music and winter sports spread around the brewery “campus” at 42 North. Featured breweries will pour barrel-crafted offerings. There will be a rail jam ski/snowboard competition and live music from Funktional Flow (8 to 11 p.m.). Tickets are $55 and include a tasting glass and a food voucher for Fat Bob’s BBQ.

2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 at New York Beer Project (6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport)

New York Beer Project’s annual Brewers Invitational features limited-edition and small-batch beers. Guests will receive a tasting glass, a gift card for food and access to tastings. Mingle with brewers and brewery owners, ask questions, talk shop and hang out with fellow beer lovers while you sip. Participating breweries include Froth, Brazen Brewing, Big Ditch, Wandering Gypsy, Britesmith Brewing, Beltline Brewing, West Shore Brewing, Spotted Octopus, Illumination Meadery and Community Beer Works. Tickets are $50.

4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.)

Whiskey Riot, Buffalo’s largest annual whiskey festival, returns to Buffalo RiverWorks with more craft spirits than ever before. Attendees can try more than 150 whiskeys from local, regional, national and international brands, while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails and opportunities to meet master distillers. Sample wares from Old Forester, Brothers Bond, Woodford Reserve, Basil Hayden, Knob Creek, Laphroaig, Four Roses, Bruichladdich, Michter's and West Cork. General admission tickets are $75, with VIP tix also available.

1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (153 Franklin St.)

Tickets include a tasting glass and unlimited refills of more than 150 craft beers, hard seltzers and ciders from 12 Gates Brewing, 42 North Brewing, Buffalo Brewing, Community Beer Works, Four Mile, Southern Tier, West Shore Brewing, Woodcock Brothers and more. Food, craft vendors and live music will also be on tap. There are two sessions: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $43.

1 to 5 p.m. March 25 at The Powerhouse (140 Lee St.)

Members of the Buffalo Beer Geeks Facebook group have once again teamed up with more than 40 breweries, cideries and meaderies for the CollaBEERation Festival, which features experimental creations made specifically for this event. Among the participants are Brickyard Brewing, Big Ditch Brewing, Thin Man, Strangebird and Brewery Ardennes. There will also be craft vendors and food trucks and more. Tickets are $65 and include a glass and access to all tastings.

6 to 9 p.m. March 4 at Michael's Catering and Banquets (4885 Southwestern Boulevard, Hamburg)

A number of local and national distilleries and wineries are featured at this event where proceeds benefit K.I.A. Memorial Roadmarch, which honors the 330 military members from New York State killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11. Participating vendors include Thirteen Monkeys Whiskey, Buffalo Distilling, Iron Smoke Distillery, Buffalo Trace and Peligroso Tequila. Tickets are $55.

Thawfest

6:30 p.m. April 21 at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.)

Thawfest, Buffalo Riverworks’ annual toast to the end of another long Western New York winter, will have more than 50 local breweries, cideries, distilleries and wineries on hand for guests to sample their newest and most popular brews. In addition to craft beer, cider, wine and spirits tastings, there will be live music, craft vendors and more. A wider selection of rare and limited beers, as well as finger foods, will be available in the VIP section. Tickets are $45.