How popular is an Easter buffet? Not only do they sell out weeks in advance as we have learned, they are held in nontraditional places outside of restaurants including museums, banquet halls and even venues used for concerts and sporting events.

Here are Easter brunches still taking reservations and even one where you don't need them. Each is a buffet in the true sense of the word: Pay one price and enjoy tables and "stations" of hand-carved meat, breakfast favorites, hot and cold tables of pastas and salads, and plenty of desserts. Since these are all buffets, we couldn't list every item but you can find the full menu on individual websites and event pages.

All are held on Easter Sunday, April 9. General times are listed along with specified seatings where available.

Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.

In addition to breakfast favorites like scrambled eggs, cheesy home fries, danishes, muffins and bagels, there are also stations devoted to Belgian waffles and carving (ham and strip loin). You'll find salads (garden, Caesar and fruit), boneless wings, pizza, tortellini, cakes, cookies and other desserts.

Buffet hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Seatings are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Cost: $29.88 for adults, $16.99 for those younger than 12; ages 2 and younger eat for free. Reserve online or by calling 716-343-2292.

Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court

This special Easter brunch features food by Tappo at the Museum, music from JazzBuffalo and a visit from the Easter Bunny. My Cousin Toné and guest vocalist Donna Delano-Kerr are the musical accompaniment to brunch that features a carving station, build your own bagels, a chef's table plus eggs, bacon, biscuits and gravy. Coffee, juice and soft drinks are included. Alcoholic beverages are available for separate purchase.

Buffet hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seatings are every 15 minutes.

Cost: $48 adults, $20 ages 10 and younger.

Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

Enjoy a French Toast station, Carved roast beef on weck and glazed ham, plus hot food including breakfast (scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon and sausage) and lunch/dinner (Buffalo mac and cheese, country fried chicken and shrimp scampi over rice). Also enjoy muffins, fresh fruit, chef salad and cold salads, breakfast breads, plus a dessert table. Cash bar is available and there's a coloring contest for the kids.

Buffet hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $32 adults, $16 for ages 4 to 10. Seatings are on the half-hour based on party size. A 25% deposit is required and can be made online at classicsfive.com/easter or call 716-691-6000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The Columns Banquets, 2221 Transit Road, Elma

Breakfast, lunch and carving stations are all featured at this brunch with traditional breakfast (eggs, pancakes, French toast, sausage biscuits and gravy) and lunch items like chicken souvlaki, lobster dill salmon, seafood penne alla vodka, roast pork loin with cranberry apple chutney, plus Mediterranean pasta salad. And there's more with a carving station (honey glazed ham, and slow roasted prime rib), soup and salads, a buffet for the kids (fingers and fries, grilled cheese, mac and cheese and cereal) and desserts and juice tables. The full menu is online at thecolumnsbanquets.com

Buffet hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $39.95 adults, $15.95 ages 3-12; ages 2 and younger eat for free. Reservations are not needed for this brunch.

Danny's South, 4300 Abbott Road, Orchard Park

Danny's is known for its great Sunday brunches, and there's even more for Easter with separate brunches for breakfast and dinner. Expect a great mix of breakfast items (apple-rolled pancakes, omelets, French toast sticks) and lunch (sliced ham, roast pork loin and roast beef), chicken ala king over puff pastry, Cajun fried fish, tortellini with Alfredo sauce. Plus 16 feet of dessert. Coffee, tea and orange juice are included. The full list of items is online at dannysrestaurant.com/easter-sunday-brunch.

Buffet hours: The breakfast brunch is from 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; the dinner brunch is from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $28.99 for adults for lunch brunch, $29.99 for adults dinner brunch; $10.99 for ages 5 to 9; ages younger than 4 are free. For reservations, call 649-1194.

The Terrace at Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Parkway

The brunch at The Terrace serves a few twists to breakfast favorites with red velvet waffles and banana bread French toast. There's also a cold buffet of fruit, freshly baked pastries, yogurt parfaits and smoked salmon with bagels and schmears; a carving station of beef strip loin, herb lacquered turkey breast, fig glaze pit ham; and a hot buffet of herb and cheese frittata, eggs Benedict, pan-fried pierogies, baked ziti and jambalaya plus a sweets table.

Cost: $48 adults; $22 ages under 10; kids under 3 eat for free. Price includes coffee, orange juice and nonalcoholic beverages. Parties of 2 to 8 can reserve online; parties of 9-14 should call 716-886-0089 or email info@terracebuffalo.com

Wurlitzer Events, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda

A deluxe coffee bar sounds intriguing enough but there is so much more: cold smoke Faroe Island salmon, sausage and vegetable giambotta, hard-carved leg of spring lamb with mustard mint sauce. You can get eggs, too (in this case, they are cage-free), plus bananas Foster French toast casserole, pastries and more. There’s also a dessert table and cash bar.

Buffet hours: Noon to 2 p.m.

Cost: $32 for adults, $16 for ages younger than 12; free for ages under 3. Reservations are required; call 716-300-8220.