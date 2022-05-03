6 ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the Buffalo area

Cinco de Mayo calls to mind tacos, mariachis and margaritas, but the day is more than that.

The fifth of May marks a historical battle where poorly equipped Mexican forces, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza, were victorious against French soldiers. Known as the Battle of Puebla, it was an important moment in the war to drive French occupiers out of Mexico and came to be a symbol of Mexican resistance and cultural pride.

While it is still celebrated in certain parts of Mexico with parades and re-enactments, it can’t hold a candle – or a cocktail? – to the myriad festivities held across the United States. If you want to join the fiesta, here are some local events in honor of this cross-border phenomenon.

Cinco de Mayo celebration

11 a.m. to 2 a.m. May 5 at Andale 1 Mexican Restaurant (1402 French Road, Depew)

Mexican restaurant Andale 1 will have an indoor and outdoor celebration at its Depew location. Inside, the party runs from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with food and margarita specials. An outside party tent hosts a large fiesta from 5 to 11 p.m. that includes a beer trailer, specialty Spanish tacos with a mix of meat and live music (from 5 to 9 p.m.). Rounds of free shots will be given away throughout the night.

Cinco de Mayo Street Festival

Noon to 11 p.m. May 5 at Deep South Taco (291 Ellicott St.)

Deep South Taco will hosts its seventh annual celebration at its downtown Buffalo location. There will be live music from local groups, including party band Nerds Gone Wild, XOXO Pop Band, Hazzard County and Strictly Hip, as well as plenty of food and drinks. General admission is $10; VIP admission starts at $60.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Noon to 8 p.m. May 5 at the Hard Rock Cafe (333 Prospect St, Niagara Falls)

Head to Hard Rock Café where a day-long party celebrates Cinco de Mayo. There will be margarita specials and tequila sampling, as well as music from DJ PNasty. Later during the festivities, you can also get your hair braided for free by braidbabes, a company that does hair braiding and teaches braiding hairstyle techniques.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

2 to 11 p.m. May 5 at Don Juan Mexican Bar and Grill (484 Harlem Road, West Seneca)

Don Juan Mexican Bar and Grill will host its annual event with games and prizes, along with drink and food specials. Stick around until 8 p.m., when an evening dance party starts. Admission is free.

5 to 8 p.m. May 5 at Aloft Hotel, 500 Pearl St.

The Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce will be holding a happy hour for Cinco de Mayo at Patrick's Rooftop Bar at Aloft Hotel. There will be a cash bar and drawings, with prizes including an overnight stay at the hotel. It is also a chance to network with business members and the chamber of commerce. Admission is free.

Cinco de Mayo Summer Rooftop Party

Noon to 5 p.m. May 7 at Hombre y Lobo (149 Swan Street, Suite 1)

Can’t make it to events on the fifth of May? The Buffalo restaurant Hombre y Lobo (Spanish for ‘Man and Wolf’) is hosting a party on the rooftop on May 7. There will be tacos and margaritas, and DJ Tatianna will provide the music. Beach party attire is recommended. Tickets are $30 and include a free cocktail.