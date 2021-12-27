6 local beers if you're looking for something a little different on New Year’s Eve

As we bid a not so fond adieu to yet another challenging year, there’s no arguing that we’ve all earned a drink. While you’re preparing to ring in 2022, might I suggest a beer? Alright, alright, that should come as little to no surprise coming from me, just hear me out. Champagne, wine, seltzer, mixed drinks – while these are all suitable choices as you count down the minutes to midnight, few present the variety of craft beer, especially local beer.

From beers to drink all night, beers to replace your champagne toast and beers you can share with your friends, here are a few options if you’re looking for something a little different come New Year’s Eve.

Shnowman Winter Lager, Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St. (768-6018)