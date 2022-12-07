6 gift ideas to wow the craft beer drinker on your list

When it to comes down to what to get the craft beer lover on your holiday shopping list, the decision might seem like an easy one. Just get them beer, right?

Yes, craft beer, preferably something local, makes for a great gift. As does a gift card to any one of Western New York’s many breweries, meaderies, cideries, seltzeries, gastropubs, craft beer bars or bottle shops. Tickets are also on sale for 42 North Brewing’s Barrel Jam Festival and Buffalo On Tap if you need another easy option.

But if you are in the market for something with a bit more wow factor, but still beer related, then look no further than this list. Yes, there is a lot of craft beer, but there is more than that.

Holiday Pack, Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St. (716-768-6018)

Resurgence’s Holiday Pack has 25 beers for 25 days of Christmas for $100 ($90 if you are a Resurgence Rewards member). Beers include Peanut Butter Porter, Circle the Wagons Pilsner and IPA, Smells Like Buffalo Pilsner, Eric Wood’s Blonde, Sponge Candy Stout, Holiday Ale, Green Heart IPA, Citmo IPA, Bourbon Barrel Aged Sponge Candy Stout, Buffalo Breakfast Stout, It Takes a Village Pilsner, McKinley’s Revenge Double IPA, Cherry Berry Pie Sour and Sour Claus. To order yours, for yourself or as a gift, you can call the brewery or email mya@resurgencebrewing.com. You can also purchase in the taproom.

Variety 24-Pack, Community Beer Works

520 Seventh St. (716-759-4677)

You can also grab a mixed case at CBW for the holiday season. This one contains 24 cans for you to enjoy or give as stocking stuffers. The case includes Double Interrobang Double IPA, Keep Sailing, Bob! Hoppy Pilsner, Grapefruit Gosaic Gose, Bill's Berry Berry Sour Ale, Bomb Pop Sour Ale, Hocus Focus Coffee Brown Ale, S'more Imperial Pastry Stout, Ring Modulator Doppelbock, Sunday Gravy Imperial Italian Pilsner, Nostalgia Card Imperial Stout, Thee Barleywine, Polar Plunge Pils, Blood Orange Let’s Go Pils, Oktoberfest, Pumpkin Spice Whale Brown Ale and Spruce Almighty Spruce IPA.

2023 Trail Pass, WNY Beer Trail

The WNY Beer Trail has launched sales of its 2023 Trail Pass. Among the new stops are Beer Justice Beer Co., Brazen Brewing, Butera’s, Queen City Meadery, Sad Boys Brewing (opening soon), Wandering Gypsy Brewing, Brewed & Bottled Craft Beer Shop, BTR Brews, Eagle House Restaurant, Magic Bear Beer Cellar and Leo’s Pizzeria Orchard Park.

While most stops will still offer two half-price beers during your first visit at more than 50 locations, new this year are discounts on flights, food and merchandise. A digital version, along with three- and seven-day use passes will be available soon. Purchase at wnybeertrail.com.

Charity Christmas Ornament, BriarBrothers Brewing

50 Elk St. (217-0585)

BriarBrothers will donate 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these ornaments to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Buffalo, Niagara and the Southern Tier, an organization that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of local youth. The custom-made wood-burned ornament, created by Queen City Creative Works, features the BriarBrothers logo on the front. You can purchase yours for $10 in the taproom.

Holiday Gift Bag, One-Eyed Cat Brewing

5893 Main St., Williamsville (716-204-8493)

This is one of those craft-beer-related gifts that is a bit above the norm. One-Eyed Cat’s Holiday Gift Bags include a $50 gift certificate, a voucher for a crowler fill, a 16-ounce pint glass and a branded sticker for $65. Available at the Williamsville taproom.

Annual Mug Club Membership

Mug clubs are offered by bars, breweries and restaurants as a way to show appreciation for, and reward, customer loyalty, keep customers engaged, and offer a certain level of exclusivity for those customers seeking it. They come in all shapes and sizes, and offer everything from free beer, exclusive releases and custom personalized swag, to discounts and access and invites to private members-only parties and gatherings.