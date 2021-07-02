6 beers to stock up on for National Beer Run Day

One of the most interesting activities on the day before Independence Day is the "beer run." That's when people make last-minute beer runs to stock up for Independence Day celebrations.

+3 Six local, summery brews to enjoy in the sun Whether you’re a sun worshipper, a pool lounger or a yard-game hero, there is a local beer made just for you as the warmer weather arrives.

In fact, the week leading up to Independence Day is among the largest sales weeks for craft beer each year. According to the Brewers Association, it has been the highest single sales week of the year for the last five years, with sales by volume an estimated 34% higher than a typical week.

It's only right, then, that July 3 is designated National Beer Run Day. To help you celebrate, here are six beers to consider filling up your coolers and fridges for this Fourth of July.

80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville (906-6600)