6 beers to stock up on for National Beer Run Day

One of the most interesting activities on the day before Independence Day is the "beer run." That's when people make last-minute beer runs to stock up for Independence Day celebrations.
Whether you’re a sun worshipper, a pool lounger or a yard-game hero, there is a local beer made just for you as the warmer weather arrives.
In fact, the week leading up to Independence Day is among the largest sales weeks for craft beer each year. According to the Brewers Association, it has been the highest single sales week of the year for the last five years, with sales by volume an estimated 34% higher than a typical week.
It's only right, then, that July 3 is designated National Beer Run Day. To help you celebrate, here are six beers to consider filling up your coolers and fridges for this Fourth of July.
80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville (906-6600)
When this beer was first released as Super Spectacular Sour #2 last summer, it was one of my favorite beers of the year. It’s 4.5% and refreshing with tart notes of lemon and lime. It’s easy drinking and smooth, making it a perfect beer for your summer. Availability: Cans, draft.
10995 Main St., Clarence (998-3752)
Inspired by the Dark & Stormy cocktail, West Shore’s Storm Mountain Sour is smooth and tart, brewed with flaked oats and conditioned on 100 pounds of blackberry puree and blended with rum and ginger extract. Availability: Cans, draft.
65 Vandalia St.
Ever since I first had it on tap at West Shore in 2019, I have been asking Pressure Drop to can its delicious Haggen Pilsner. Well, that day has finally come, and this is a beer to stock up on immediately. This German-style pils is light, aromatic and smooth, and not as bready as most. It checks all the C's – clean, crisp and crushable. See also: Aunt Gladys Loganberry Sour. Availability: Cans.
314 Myrtle Ave. (868-2218)
Buffalo Brewing’s Pineapple Cream Ale is yet another easy drinker on this list, one that features big notes of canned crushed pineapple. It’s not overly sweet, and will hit all of the right spots in the sun this summer. I guarantee it. Availability: Cans, draft.
This year the series features Community Beer Works, Big Ditch Brewing and Resurgence Brewing and newcomer Flying Bison Brewing who will all team up with the Buffalo Bisons.
4906 S. Buffalo St, Orchard Park (740-8621)
The second version of this fruited NEIPA, a collaboration with Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson, features blueberry, lemon and citrus. It's one of the best beers I’ve had from First Line. It’s smooth, fruity and flavorful with big pops of blueberry. Availability: Draft.
55 Chicago St. (768-6018)
Big Boy Raspberry Lemonade Sour features big berry notes backed up by tart lemonade that drinks deceptively light for 7.5%. Be careful though, this one will sneak up on you. I know that because I speak from experience. Availability: Cans.