6 beers to help put you in a proper fall mood

It pains me to say it, but it’s that time of year when the beer in your glass gets a little darker as temperatures outside drop. No, dark beer isn’t a bad thing; the whole summer being over is a bad thing. Darker beer is quite a good thing, as I am here to explain.

What makes a good fall beer? Before you ask, no, not every fall beer has pumpkin in it. That’s not how it works. In fact, many of them do not. There are a number of things to look for, depending on your palate – toasted and bready flavor, sweet malt notes, low-hop bitterness, spice, and, in some instances, vanilla, caramel, chocolate and coffee flavors.

You don’t need me to tell you that fall beer season is a sensational time in Western New York. The creativity and ingenuity our local brewers put into these seasonally appropriate brews is bar none. And the best part about the fall season is that most breweries will have at least one fall beer to offer.

From marzens, Oktoberfest lagers and pumpkin ales to amber ales, porters and stouts, there are plenty of options for you to reach for this fall. Here are a few suggestions.

436 Center St., Lewiston (754-7227)