6 beers to help put you in a proper fall mood

It pains me to say it, but it’s that time of year when the beer in your glass gets a little darker as temperatures outside drop. No, dark beer isn’t a bad thing; the whole summer being over is a bad thing. Darker beer is quite a good thing, as I am here to explain.
What makes a good fall beer? Before you ask, no, not every fall beer has pumpkin in it. That’s not how it works. In fact, many of them do not. There are a number of things to look for, depending on your palate – toasted and bready flavor, sweet malt notes, low-hop bitterness, spice, and, in some instances, vanilla, caramel, chocolate and coffee flavors.
You don’t need me to tell you that fall beer season is a sensational time in Western New York. The creativity and ingenuity our local brewers put into these seasonally appropriate brews is bar none. And the best part about the fall season is that most breweries will have at least one fall beer to offer.
From marzens, Oktoberfest lagers and pumpkin ales to amber ales, porters and stouts, there are plenty of options for you to reach for this fall. Here are a few suggestions.
Brickyard Brewing Company, Oktoberfest
436 Center St., Lewiston (754-7227)
Brickyard Brewing’s entry into the fall beer canon is a traditional, no-frills German-style marzen, brewed with 100% German malts, hops and yeast. Looking to try something new, yet somehow familiar? Seek out Brickyard’s marzen.
Available: Cans, draft.
Community Beer Works, Oktoberfest
520 7th St. (759-4677)
CBW’s traditional German-style fest beer is a malt-forward, smooth drinking lager. The use of German malts, continental hops and CBW’s house lager strain results in a full malt flavor, a touch of hop bitterness, and a crisp, clean finish.
Available: Cans, draft.
Thin Man Brewery, Bourbon Barrel Adambier and Auf Wiedersehen Imperial Märzen
492 Elmwood Ave. (923-4100), 4401 Transit Road (633-9630), 166 Chandler St.(393 -4353)
Thin Man is celebrating the season as only it can, with an imperial marzen and a barrel-aged Adambier. Auf Wiedersehen Imperial Märzen features a clear copper body and notes of bready malt, caramel and brown sugar on the nose, as well as a soft body with caramel, toasted bread, rye and spice on the tongue.
Bourbon Barrel Spelunkenheimer Adambier was put to rest in Willet bourbon barrels for 14 months, which imparted velvety notes of chocolate, caramel, bourbon, smoke, oak and vanilla.
Available: Cans, bottles.
Pressure Drop Brewing, October Harvest
65 Vandalia St.
Pressure Drop’s first soiree into the fall beer game, October Harvest is crisp and light with notes of caramel and raisin. This beer features a great malt character with a touch of sweetness to go along with a nice firm body. October Harvest features the grain bills of a marzen fermented with a mild ale yeast.
Available: Cans.
Big Ditch Brewing, Oktoberfest
55 E. Huron St. (854-5050)
The latest in its Beer That Tastes Like Beer Series, Big Ditch’s Oktoberfest is about as classic as it gets in terms of the style. This German-style malty lager features notes of toasted bread, fig and a light touch of honey on the finish, with a fairly light and refreshing body for the style. The 6% ABV is just right for the style.
Available: Cans, draft.
More favorites
This wouldn’t be a proper fall beer article if I didn’t mention three of my favorites – Resurgence Brewing Oktoberfest, Hamburg Brewing Oktoberfest and Flying Bison Brewing Oktoberfest. After you stock up on all of the beers listed above, grab some of these and fill out your fridge. You won’t be sorry. Oh, and don’t forget the Pumking and Warlock from Southern Tier Brewing. Those are old reliables that you need to have every year.