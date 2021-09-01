5 wacky wings to find at National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival

At Highmark Stadium, National Buffalo Chicken Wing Fest organizer Drew Cerza's staff will fry flash-frozen Tyson wings for 5 to 6 minutes before they're delivered to booths and sauced by participating vendors.
Here are some wacky sauces worth trying:
Finnerty's Tap Room's Blues: The Ellicottville bar-restaurant is offering a blueberry barbecue sauce enlivened with chipotle peppers, which is as stirring visually – nearly black in color with white sesame seeds – as it is in taste.
Booty's Wings' Arizona elote wings: Elote, or Mexican street corn, is almost an omnipresent item in Arizona. At Booty's, a sweet corn cream sauce is slathered on the poultry, with seasoning, cotija cheese and hot sauce to boot.
Center Street Grille (Enola, Pa.) dill pickle dust: Dill pickles have been a trendy pizza topping – and wings, at least through this lip-smacking rub, are not far behind.
The 20th anniversary edition of the National Buffalo Wing Fest will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 4 and noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Wings Army (Mexico) tamarindo: Tamarind is not a common flavor to the Buffalo palate; think sweet-and-sour with a hint of mystery.
The Blind Rhino (Connecticut) plum sriracha: What a combination! The subtle sweetness of plum with the spicy punch of sriracha produces a roller coaster for your mouth.
Don't miss the Gusto cover story on the hurdles that the Wing Fest organizers had to jump to stage this year's festival in the middle of national wing and labor shortages.