5 wacky wings to find at National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival
5 wacky wings to find at National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival

Finnerty's Blues wing National Wing Fest

Finnerty's Blues is a blueberry barbecue sauce, with a chipotle kick, that's the topping on one of the Ellicottville bar-restaurant's three options at Wing Fest.

 Courtesy of Finnerty's

At Highmark Stadium, National Buffalo Chicken Wing Fest organizer Drew Cerza's staff will fry flash-frozen Tyson wings for 5 to 6 minutes before they're delivered to booths and sauced by participating vendors.

Here are some wacky sauces worth trying:

Finnerty's Tap Room's Blues: The Ellicottville bar-restaurant is offering a blueberry barbecue sauce enlivened with chipotle peppers, which is as stirring visually – nearly black in color with white sesame seeds – as it is in taste.

Booty's Wings Arizona elote

The Arizona elote wings from Booty's are modeled after Mexican street corn, which is prevalent near Phoenix. They will be one of the more unusual wings available at Wing Fest 2021.

Booty's Wings' Arizona elote wings: Elote, or Mexican street corn, is almost an omnipresent item in Arizona. At Booty's, a sweet corn cream sauce is slathered on the poultry, with seasoning, cotija cheese and hot sauce to boot.

Center Street Grille (Enola, Pa.) dill pickle dust: Dill pickles have been a trendy pizza topping – and wings, at least through this lip-smacking rub, are not far behind.

Wings Army (Mexico) tamarindo: Tamarind is not a common flavor to the Buffalo palate; think sweet-and-sour with a hint of mystery.

The Blind Rhino (Connecticut) plum sriracha: What a combination! The subtle sweetness of plum with the spicy punch of sriracha produces a roller coaster for your mouth.

Don't miss the Gusto cover story on the hurdles that the Wing Fest organizers had to jump to stage this year's festival in the middle of national wing and labor shortages.

