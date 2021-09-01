5 wacky wings to find at National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival

At Highmark Stadium, National Buffalo Chicken Wing Fest organizer Drew Cerza's staff will fry flash-frozen Tyson wings for 5 to 6 minutes before they're delivered to booths and sauced by participating vendors.

Here are some wacky sauces worth trying:

Finnerty's Tap Room's Blues: The Ellicottville bar-restaurant is offering a blueberry barbecue sauce enlivened with chipotle peppers, which is as stirring visually – nearly black in color with white sesame seeds – as it is in taste.

Booty's Wings' Arizona elote wings: Elote, or Mexican street corn, is almost an omnipresent item in Arizona. At Booty's, a sweet corn cream sauce is slathered on the poultry, with seasoning, cotija cheese and hot sauce to boot.

Center Street Grille (Enola, Pa.) dill pickle dust: Dill pickles have been a trendy pizza topping – and wings, at least through this lip-smacking rub, are not far behind.

Wings Army (Mexico) tamarindo: Tamarind is not a common flavor to the Buffalo palate; think sweet-and-sour with a hint of mystery.