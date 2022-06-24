5 summer highlights along Route 5

Geographically speaking, Western New York is quite lucky. Wait, hear me out. While this point might be tougher to make in February, it’s a slam-dunk during warmer months.

Consider that Buffalo is located on one of the largest freshwater lakes on the planet, which had plenty to do with the city’s rise as an industrial power. When Buffalo-Niagara comes alive in summer, Lake Erie is often the catalyst. There are hundreds of can’t-miss summer destinations found off New York State Route 5. I’ve done the research – it was quite enjoyable.

Now, you would be hard-pressed to experience all of this in one day, so here are five of Route 5's most indelible summer settings to visit throughout the season.

Bayview Raceway’s need for speed

Since 1979, Bayview Raceway & Golf (3808 Bayview Road, Hamburg) has been offering exactly what the name suggests. This is timeless stuff that definitely holds up.

Of course, the mini golf is fun. Be careful to ease up on the 360-degree loop or your ball will end up across the street. But it’s just the warmup act for the go-karts. Bayview Raceway features an hourglass-shaped track with long straightaways. The series of winding turns give you the chance to harness your inner Earnhardt and pull ahead of competing racers.

One of the first times we took our kids here, my son Nolan had his ride and then it was one of his siblings’ turns. Except he enjoyed his ride too much. Nolan went running straight back to the go-kart, eager to race again. That says everything about the primal appeal of go-karts.

Grilled to perfection at Connors

One of the things I love best about summer is how informal it is. If I could wear a T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops every day, I’d be very happy. And that’s the dress code at Connors Hot Dog Stand (8905 Lake Shore Road, Angola).

Connors has served a laidback summer scene since 1944 and is the ultimate stop after a few lighthearted hours in the sun. You can walk off the beach across the street to Connors. While its opportune location surely helps, the food is also pretty great. You are sure to enjoy those delicious french fries that are piled high, along with Slush Puppies, which bring anybody back to feeling like a kid. And I’m a big fan of any place that lets you put on your own condiments.

The splashy, new Dunkirk City Pier

The lake has been a constant influence in my life. I worked at Demetri’s on the Lake by the Dunkirk City Pier when I was in college. The pier has come a long way since then. In 2019, New York State contributed more than $1.7 million in improvements. That investment has paid off.

The Dunkirk City Pier (2 Central Ave., Dunkirk) has been transformed into an idyllic summer outdoor scene. Boaters take advantage of Dunkirk Harbor at no cost. You can drive in, park for free, walk 50 feet and fish. Nolan caught an enormous sheepshead off the pier last summer. You can catch bass and perch, and those alien-looking, invasive gobies that the gulls love.

Once you’ve authored a few fish tales, you have the Dunkirk Boardwalk Market within walking distance. There, you will find restaurants, boutiques, a bar and more. You can catch fish, find cool mementos and enjoy ice cream.

Van Buren Bay’s otherworldly sunsets

I had never been a big sunset person, but a few years ago it finally clicked. We were staying on the lake in Van Buren Bay in Chautauqua County, about 6 miles south of Dunkirk. My daughter, Izzy, said we had to catch the sunset from the beach. I was skeptical. We were already having a great time. Did we really have to stop what we were doing to watch the sun go down?

And, wow, was Izzy right. The sun didn’t set. It slowly melted into Lake Erie that night, in a spellbinding haze of orange and purple hues. It was stunning. I took a picture of our four kids in silhouette staring out at the lake. It’s one of the best photos I’ve ever taken. Now I knew why several dozen people had gathered to watch from the beach. Sunsets here are like that movie you’ve seen a hundred times but can’t turn off. Every time, the show is similar – but the magic never grows old.

The gems of Westfield

The Town of Westfield is a quaint, little community in Chautauqua County with a nice public beach. The waves seem to hit the shore at Barcelona Harbor Beach (8269 First St., Westfield) in a way that turns up lots of washed glass and tiny stones. It has a very good, sand-to-rock ratio, which you don’t find on every Lake Erie beach.

About a mile away is the Barcelona Lighthouse (8234 E. Lake Road, Westfield). At only 40-feet tall, it's not a huge lighthouse like you would see in Cape Cod. It dates back to 1829, and interestingly, it was America’s first gas lighthouse. Just steps from the road, there’s a Keeper’s Cottage with a museum explaining its unique history.

If you’re lucky, you may observe bald eagles near the lake. We’ve spotted them at Ottaway Park in Westfield, which is right down Route 5. Their size is staggering to see up close.

For those who like to avoid large crowds, scenic Westfield is a good choice.