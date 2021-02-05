5 spots to indulge in sponge candy for your Valentine

It’s no secret. Our Queen City is famous for its sponge candy.

In fact, Buffalo is considered by some to be the birthplace of sponge candy, and no one does the iconic, melty goodness of those little chocolate squares better than we do here.

We've got candy shops in every town, and, sometimes, multiple ones in the same neighborhood. In South Buffalo, for example, two Abbott Road candy stores are known for sponge candy: Ko-Ed Candies (285 Abbott Road), a tradition since 1947, offers traditional sponge candy, plus sponge candy "fries"; Park Edge Sweet Shoppe (325 Abbott Road) has sponge candy sticks and a giant sponge heart drizzled in Valentine's colors for this time of year.

Here are five other candy shops across Buffalo whose sponge candy really caught my attention.

As “Home of the peanut butter sponge candy,” Yia Yia’s lives up to its name and might just be my favorite new-found candy shop for delicious Reese’s-like sponge.