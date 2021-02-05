5 spots to indulge in sponge candy for your Valentine

It’s no secret. Our Queen City is famous for its sponge candy.
In fact, Buffalo is considered by some to be the birthplace of sponge candy, and no one does the iconic, melty goodness of those little chocolate squares better than we do here.
We've got candy shops in every town, and, sometimes, multiple ones in the same neighborhood. In South Buffalo, for example, two Abbott Road candy stores are known for sponge candy: Ko-Ed Candies (285 Abbott Road), a tradition since 1947, offers traditional sponge candy, plus sponge candy "fries"; Park Edge Sweet Shoppe (325 Abbott Road) has sponge candy sticks and a giant sponge heart drizzled in Valentine's colors for this time of year.
Here are five other candy shops across Buffalo whose sponge candy really caught my attention.
As “Home of the peanut butter sponge candy,” Yia Yia’s lives up to its name and might just be my favorite new-found candy shop for delicious Reese’s-like sponge.
Nestled in a West Seneca plaza (3130 Transit Road), this shop might seem modest at first, greeting patrons with a strong smell of orange chocolate and a neon sign with a handwritten “Go Bills,” but try a bite of the peanut butter sponge – available in milk or dark – and you'll be coming back for more.
The peanut butter sponge candy is soft, milky goodness that melts in your mouth, with a Reese’s peanut butter cup taste that adds its own layer of meltiness. The sponge in the milk chocolate square dissolves in just a second, a scrumptious contrast in texture to the hard outer shell.
Watson's is the place for tried-and-true traditional packages of milk, dark or orange-flavored sponge: crisp bites that make it easy to polish off more than you planned in one sitting.
It is delicious and balanced. There's a crisp outer coating, with a sponge on the inside that dissolves in record time, a heavenly balance that gives the treats a characteristic lightness.
With eight area locations, Watson's has plenty of candy choices, with ready-to-go options that include wrapped chocolate treats, shiny red- and pink-wrapped heart candy bags, sponge candy boxes and assorted chocolates wrapped in gold rectangles.
This seemingly unassuming spot has a sponge candy flavor selection unlike anything I’ve seen elsewhere. Mike’s boasts milk, dark, orange, peanut butter, dark raspberry and milk raspberry sponge candy, the last of which might make me a regular at this shop.
If you’re a fruit and chocolate lover, the raspberry milk chocolate sponge candy is for you. It is a crisp, mouthwatering blend of the milkiest chocolate and tart notes of raspberry.
Opening the door at Mike's (2110 Clinton St., Cheektowaga) smells like that favorite candy store from childhood, with the sweet syrupy smell of lollipops and Crystal Beach suckers. I want to go back just thinking about it. The store definitely wows with considerable variety of candy, including assorted orange, milk, dark and white chocolate candies, suckers and Buffalo miniatures.
Fowler’s offers the traditional sponge flavors of milk, dark and orange chocolate. The sponge candy has a brittle outer coating that easily breaks apart when you take a bite, leaving a delicious square of sponge that is the perfect amount of sweet.
Also at Fowler's is the sponge candy bar, a new addition made with milk chocolate and bits of sponge candy. The 2.25-oz. bar is $2.99.
Fowler’s has multiple sponge candy assortments such as the Valentine Sponge Candy box, From-the-Heart Assortments, and Perfectly Delicious Trio, and a variety of sponge and other sweet treats, such as chocolate roses.
This shop also pushes the envelope with other chocolate creations: specialty milk and white chocolate wine, Buffalo chicken wing sets and chocolate covered popcorn.
Its iconic Pepto Bismol-pink counters and candy boxes greeting guests are a reminder of Fowler’s magical way of being the special shop-around-the-corner, even while having numerous locations around Western New York.
Antoinette's (5981 Transit Road, Depew) indulges those of us who prefer a bit more chocolate-to-sponge ratio. We exist, and the Antoinette’s recipe gives us what we crave.
Guests can take their pick from milk or dark chocolate, both of which are the perfect bites if you like deliciously soft candy with an equal amount of rich chocolate and smoother-than-usual sponge. You might only need a couple of these velvety treats to curb your chocolate craving.
If you find yourself wanting to complement your sweetie’s sponge with other novelty chocolates from days past, look no further for chocolate wafers and tastefully filled truffle tubes, among other candies in the large assortment. From tables with stuffed sheep wearing facemasks, and white and milk chocolate heart suckers, this shop leaves no one wanting for the variety that comes with its classic candy shop feel.