From retro to modern, soul food to vegan, Buffalo’s tiniest breakfast and lunch spots swell with locals seeking coffee and a bite to eat.

These quaint diners all bring something distinct to their neighborhoods and the broader Buffalo area, aside from their small dining rooms. Whether it’s a stylishly retro interior or a Taste of Buffalo-winning signature dish, each intimate diner has its own reason for beckoning you the next time you’re craving an omelet or a milkshake.

Ms. Goodies, 1836 Bailey Ave.

Home of the Taste of Buffalo-winning Junkyard Dog (fried fish, coleslaw, fries, tartar sauce and hot sauce wrapped together in a pita), Ms. Goodies is a small soul food restaurant where breakfast comes with a side of cheesy grits. Inside the blue, houselike restaurant, try the salmon croquettes, which are served with grits, eggs and toast, for breakfast, or opt for a more traditional meal of an omelet, pancakes or steak and eggs. Stop by on Soul Food Friday for a fish fry dinner or Soul Food Sunday for cooked-to-order fried pork chops with a side of greens, mac and cheese and beans.

Bertha’s Diner, 1430 Hertel Ave.

Perhaps the tiniest diner on the list, Bertha’s Diner brings guests back in time with its retro 1950s-themed decor. Nestled between the North Park Theatre and a motorcycle gear boutique, Bertha’s is a beloved North Buffalo hole-in-the-wall breakfast spot. Despite its small size, Bertha’s circulates diners in and out quickly and small parties shouldn’t expect to wait too long on the average morning.

Menu highlights include the James Dean, a Belgian waffle stuffed with smoked ham and cheddar and topped with your choice of eggs, and The Rooster, a corned beef hash-filled three-egg omelet served over rye toast and topped with hollandaise and sriracha, with home fries.

Swan Street Diner, 700 Swan St.

Since opening in 2017, Swan Street Diner has offered an elevated version of classic diner staples in Buffalo’s Larkinville neighborhood. The French toast is served with real New York maple syrup, for example, and the menu is full of accommodating alternatives to traditional breakfasts, such as a vegan tofu scramble, vegan strawberry waffle, a tempeh BLT and a plant-based “steak” and “cheese” wrap. No matter what you order, you can expect a fresh, house-made meal and drink, from the milkshakes whipped up with Swan Street’s own syrups to mimosas with fresh-squeezed OJ. Enjoy your food within a restored, stylish, mahogany-trim dining car that’s nearly 90 years old. Take a walk around the neighborhood while you wait for the text alerting you that your table is ready, if you swing by on the weekend; it’s a popular spot.

Smokin’ Little Diner, 4870 Broadway, Depew

At Smokin’ Little Diner, a chrome, Silk City diner where patrons spill onto an outdoor patio, the thing to order is barbecue. Try a BBQ Breakfast – a queso-topped platter of eggs, home fries, toast and pulled pork or chicken – or a classic barbecue meal of baby-back ribs, macaroni salad and barbecue beans. Breakfast is served all day. The barbecue menu is extensive, and darkly funny, with menu names like Double Oink, Cluck & Moo describing a “barnyard insanity” meal of bacon, pulled pork, pulled chicken and a burger. Homemade barbecue sauce comes in all kinds of flavors, such as brandied cherry, mellow mandarin and apple cinnamon.

Woodlawn Diner, 3200 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell

A mile from Woodlawn Beach, Woodlawn Diner is a retro breakfast and lunch spot serving the Southtowns. It’s been around since 1937 and new ownership renovated the diner in 2022 to reopen with a 1950s theme. Inside you’ll find a colorful jukebox, Marlboro red booths and alternating red and robin egg blue barstools. Its large menu covers all the bases, offering everything you would hope to find at a diner, from various combinations of eggs to six different kinds of hot dogs. Let the theme carry you away and wash your food down with a root beer float.