5 foods to try at the 2021 Taste of Buffalo

The Taste of Buffalo, the city's largest food festival, returns to being an in-person event this year. Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue downtown will again bustle with local restaurants selling small portions of a few of their most exciting dishes across two days, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 10 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 11.
The Taste is free to attend, with food items purchased using tickets, which cost $1 apiece and are sold in sheets of five at designated tents around the festival. Every participating restaurant is required to serve a "taste-sized" option for $2, as well as an item that leans healthier.
Although the festival features roughly half of its usual cast of restaurant participants, a few food suggestions may prove useful, as navigating 26 booths, all selling between three and five dishes apiece, can still be a daunting task. See all of the restaurant food offerings in the festival guide.
Grilled apple cinnamon roll with sweet cream gelato at Chrusciki Bakery, Simply Pierogi (five tickets, booth No. 5).
With the same ownership overseeing Chrusciki Bakery and Simply Pierogi, this hybrid booth pleases many palates with savory loaded pierogi and this decadent dessert. The cinnamon roll – the brainchild of Chrusciki executive pastry chef Eva Alnaji – has apple chunks swirled into the cinnamon mixture and is warmed on the grill before serving, with a cooling finish of sweet cream gelato from Sweet Melody's.
Dominique Emer, the creative director for Chrusciki Bakery and Simply Pierogi, said the jumbo version of the grilled apple cinnamon roll is sold multiple ways at their Clarence hub next to the Eastern Hills Mall, dubbed the European Lounge (4475 Transit Road, Suite 103). It's available packaged at the Chrusciki storefront and warm with the Sweet Melody's gelato for Sunday brunch at Sto Lat Bar, the associated dine-in spot praised by News Food Critic Andrew Galarneau.
Porchetta slider from Osteria 166 (three tickets, booth No. 2).
While the crispy sausage stuffed pepper risotto sticks will likely draw a crowd at Osteria 166's booth, owner Nick Pitillo highlighted the porchetta slider – one of his favorite dishes on the Italian restaurant's menu – which veers away from most Buffalonians' experience with pulled pork.
Instead of being smothered in a sweet, spicy or vinegary barbecue sauce, Italian-style pulled pork is slow-roasted with fennel, garlic and parsley, gently accentuating the meat's flavor instead of burying it. Osteria's porchetta is topped with arugula salad and slide between a slider bun. That's a lot of flavor and texture jammed into just a couple of bites.
Garlic pepper pork stir fry from Water Lily Café (five tickets, location No. 16).
Water Lily owner Kim Suphankomut said this dish, which he's serving for the first time at the Taste, is self explanatory in its ingredients. The common street food in Bangkok, Thailand, delivers more umami flavor than heat, flavoring the pork with two types of pepper, cilantro and oyster and soy sauces, and then served over white rice with sliced cucumber.
For eaters who want something more refreshing, Water Lily's Thai tea smoothie took the crown for Best Dessert at the 2019 Taste of Buffalo, and it's back again to refresh.
Fried chicken taco from Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles (either four tickets or two tickets, depending on portion preference, location No. 17).
Most people visit Dirty Bird's food truck, Niagara Falls brick-and-mortar and Taste of Buffalo booth for the signature chicken and waffles, the crunchy, gooey, rich Southern staple for which Raul Parker's business is named.
But the owner has shifted his excitement to a recent huge hit that's surged on his menu: the fried chicken taco. It's a hand-battered and seasoned boneless chicken tenderloin – one piece, not chopped – that's covered in slaw, shredded cheese and a generous helping of spicy Boom-Boom Sauce in a flour tortilla.
Butter chicken tikka masala from India Gate (five tickets, location No. 4).
Owner Jaspal Bath is confident that India Gate "cooks the best butter chicken in Western New York." He's accustomed to customers returning to his Taste of Buffalo booth just minutes after sampling the butter chicken tikka masala, eager for another helping of the dish that captured the Veteran Restaurant Award at the 2018 Taste.
The chicken is far from boring and has quite the journey to the plate. It's smoked in a clay oven with Indian spices, Bath said, then cooked in rich tomato sauce with bell peppers, onions, garlic and ginger to impart additional flavor.