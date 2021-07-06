5 foods to try at the 2021 Taste of Buffalo

The Taste of Buffalo, the city's largest food festival, returns to being an in-person event this year. Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue downtown will again bustle with local restaurants selling small portions of a few of their most exciting dishes across two days, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 10 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 11.

The Taste is free to attend, with food items purchased using tickets, which cost $1 apiece and are sold in sheets of five at designated tents around the festival. Every participating restaurant is required to serve a "taste-sized" option for $2, as well as an item that leans healthier.

Although the festival features roughly half of its usual cast of restaurant participants, a few food suggestions may prove useful, as navigating 26 booths, all selling between three and five dishes apiece, can still be a daunting task. See all of the restaurant food offerings in the festival guide.

Grilled apple cinnamon roll with sweet cream gelato at Chrusciki Bakery, Simply Pierogi (five tickets, booth No. 5).