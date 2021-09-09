5 essential local beer pairings for your next Bills tailgate

While there are plenty of things to include on the checklist for your next Buffalo Bills tailgate, beer is essential. Local beer, especially. With excitement and expectations at an all-time high this season, most any beer could be a suitable tailgating beer, but our local brewers have a few tricks up their collective sleeves to make sure this season is one for the ages.

There are a number of things that inspire a good Bills tailgating beer. Some are brewed specifically for tailgate parties, like 12 Gates Brewing Table Smasher.

“I wanted to make a beer, that I personally, would love to drink while tailgating,” said 12 Gates head brewer Matt Gordon. “We all typically snag the obvious choices of our Canadian brethren, but I wanted something that compared to those and also would compete with them on flavor and price point.”

Others are created to pay tribute to the players, such as quarterback Josh Allen in the case of Brickyard Brewing’s Number 17 IPA.

“I was an early adopter of the Josh Allen hype,” said Brickyard Head Brewer John Paul Meteer. “It’s designed as an homage to his West Coast roots, but also how well he fits the Buffalo vibe. So it’s bitter, but not too bitter, and has a little bit of the East Coast softness to it, while still being a dank, filtered classic.”