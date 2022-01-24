5 can’t-miss Buffalo-area beer, drink festivals

It may only be the start of the year, but the Western New York beer scene already has a handful of noteworthy events. And since we all need something to look forward to in the coming months, why not let local beer be the light at the end of your tunnel? Or cider. Or seltzer. Or whatever fills your glass.
From beer festivals centered around the best of New York State barrel-aged beers and barleywines to an event brewed by beer fans for beer fans and another dedicated to showcasing small batch and one-off brews, the first quarter of 2022 is shaping up to be one for the ages.
Here are five can’t-miss beer festivals that you need to buy tickets for immediately.
2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at 42 North Brewing Company, 25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)
Barrel Jam is a beer festival dedicated to barrel-aged beer. Festivalgoers will receive a tasting glass for four hours of sampling, a voucher for food from Fat Bob’s, live music and a Rail Jam Freestyle Competition. The event is held across 42 North’s brewery campus, including the new 42 Below Barrel-House, an event space and brewery floor. Participating breweries include Eli Fish Brewing Company, Community Beer Works, Thin Man Brewery, BlackBird Cider Works, Lilly Belle Meads and Clarksburg Cider. Tickets: $49.
2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 6 at New York Beer Project, 6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport (743-6927)
The Brewer’s Invitational, New York Beer Project’s annual beer festival, features limited-edition and small-batch beers and the chance to mingle with brewers, brewery owners and fellow beer lovers. Guests will receive a commemorative tasting glass, gift card for NYBP's gastropub and access to tastings of creative craft beers. Breweries include Wandering Gypsy, Four Mile Brewing, RiverWorks Brewing, Britesmith Brewing, Pressure Drop Brewing and West Shore Brewing. Tickets: $45.
1 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St.
Buffalo On Tap returns to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center after last taking place at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Tickets include unlimited refills of craft beers, hard seltzers and ciders from 12 Gates Brewing, 42 North Brewing, Buffalo Brewing, Community Beer Works, Four Mile, Southern Tier, West Shore Brewing, Woodcock Brothers and more. The event will also feature food, craft vendors and live music. Tickets: $40 - $60.
Noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at The Powerhouse, 140 Lee St.
Members of the Buffalo Beer Geeks have teamed up with a number of Western New York businesses for the CollaBEERation Festival, which will feature small-batch creations from 34 breweries, three cideries, two meaderies and more that was created specifically for this event. Participants include 1927 Brew House, Belt Line Brewery, Big Ditch Brewing, Fifth Frame, Frequentem and Pantomime Mixtures. Craft vendors and food trucks will also be on hand. Tickets: $55.
Noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at Community Beer Works, 520 Seventh St. (759-4677)
The second annual Thee Barleywine Classic, an intimate gathering of select craft breweries coming together to celebrate and showcase the wonderful style of barleywine, returns for 2022 to Community Beer Works. Tickets include 10 tastings with the option to buy additional tasting tickets, a custom tasting glass, bowl of chili and cornbread, and live music. Featured breweries include Bolton Landing Brewing, New York Beer Project, Old First Ward, Prison City Brewing, Rare Form and Resurgence Brewing. This intimate festival gives you the opportunity to take your time with each round, ask questions and enjoy every ounce of many delicious barleywines. Tickets: $45.