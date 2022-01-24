5 can’t-miss Buffalo-area beer, drink festivals

It may only be the start of the year, but the Western New York beer scene already has a handful of noteworthy events. And since we all need something to look forward to in the coming months, why not let local beer be the light at the end of your tunnel? Or cider. Or seltzer. Or whatever fills your glass.

From beer festivals centered around the best of New York State barrel-aged beers and barleywines to an event brewed by beer fans for beer fans and another dedicated to showcasing small batch and one-off brews, the first quarter of 2022 is shaping up to be one for the ages.

Here are five can’t-miss beer festivals that you need to buy tickets for immediately.

2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at 42 North Brewing Company, 25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)