12 fall-themed October events in Western New York

Festivals and special events that capture fall flavors continue throughout Western New York. Here are 12 things to consider for your October calendar.

Oct. 1-2: Roycroft Campus Fall Festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Roycroft Campus, 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Antique dealers, artists, seasonal delights including pumpkins and maple syrup, plus fresh local produce, family activities and entertainment.

Oct. 8: Fall Fest at Belt Line Brewery & Kitchen. Noon. 545 Swan St. The brewery is unveiling new fall cocktails, a Fall Amber Ale and Oktoberfest-themed food specials.

Oct. 8: Boo Tacular Fall Halloween Craft & Vendor Fair. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Polish Falcons Society of Depew, 445 Columbia, Depew. Crafters, vendors, mini-massages, basket raffle and a psychic are among the activities. Bring donations for the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter for discounts/extra tickets to the basket raffle.

Oct. 8-9: Ellicottville Fall Festival. Throughout Ellicottville. Craft vendors, entertainers, food and drink are set against the village’s colorful foliage and scenic backdrops in this annual event. Count the drive there as part of the experience.

Oct. 8-10: Letchworth Arts & Craft Show. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10. Perry Village Park, Lake Street, Perry. This is another event with a spectacular drive through fall foliage. More than 200 vendors are part of this large annual show held just minutes from Letchworth State Park.

Oct. 15: Ghost Lantern Autumn Festival. Noon to 4 p.m. at Blackbird Cider Works, 8503 Lower Lake Road, Barker. Ghost Lantern is not only the name of the festival and a walk, but the cider from Blackbird, too. The event includes Blackbird’s full portfolio of ciders and 42 North Brewing’s TapTrekker beer van. The ghost lantern orchard walk is limited to adults 21 and older.

Oct. 22: Niagara County Historical Society Oktoberfest. 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Niagara County Fairgrounds (training center). Music by the Frankfurters, dinner by Donna Eick, a silent auction and more.

Oct. 22: Fall Tasting Event at New Day Coffee Roasters. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3046 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Coffee drinkers get to celebrate the flavors of the season – like pumpkin and apple coffee – at this tasting. Samples of two fall cold brew flavors will be available as will be loose leaf tea and hot chocolate.

Oct. 22: Fall Pop-Up event. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce has moved its annual fall event to the Fairgrounds to house the more than 125 artisans and vendors. Bring the young ones who will have their own spot for fun activities.

Oct. 23: Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-I-Day. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wurlitzer Building, North Tonawanda. Replenish your decor with fall, football and Buffalo-themed items from more than 60 vendors. Admission is $5.

Oct. 29: Apple Festival. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Road, Clarence. Celebrate the harvest at this 36th festival with freshly picked apples, pies, desserts and cider. A country store will have handcrafted items to support nonprofit organizations, and there will be an activity corner for kids.

Oct. 29: Haunted Haus Halloween Party, Hofbrauhaus Buffalo (190 Scott St.). Starts at 7 p.m. Wear your costume to this Nightmare on Scott Street with brews and boos. Music is by XOXO Pop Band. Reserve tables at 716-939-2337.