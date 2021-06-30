Cool off, play around with a day at the beach in the Buffalo area

From Beaver Island to Woodlawn Beach, the Buffalo area has a selection of beaches whether you want to dive into the cool water or walk along the beach collecting sea glass. Here's a look at six area beaches and what they offer, plus a few spots you can visit after the beach to eat.
Woodlawn Beach State Park, (S3580 Lakeshore Road, Blasdell)
South of Lackawanna is a beautiful lakeside spot, a one-mile stretch perfect for daytime volleyball and picnicking, or watching the panoramic sunset on Lake Erie. Deceivingly close to the city, this beach’s freshwater sand dunes and high grasses surround visitors with an oasis, ambiently buffering against the nearby traffic.
Woodlawn is one of the only area beaches permitting pets, provided that they are supervised at all times and are either crated or on a maximum 6-foot leash. The user admission fee is $7, paid between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you frequent Woodlawn or other state parks, an Empire Pass – a wallet-sized card available for $80 and not assigned to a specific vehicle – could be a long-term money-saver. It is open from dawn to dusk.
Food: There are many places to eat around Woodlawn Beach. A standard burgers-and-dogs snack bar and beachside bar are nestled adjacent to the entrance. If you’re looking for a sit-down option, take your pick from Woodlawn Diner, Woodlawn Pizzeria and Deli, Yankee BBQ, Rust Belt Bar and Grill, DOS on the Lake, Peg’s Place Restaurant, Lago 210, Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant and Lucia’s on the Lake, all located within 2 miles of the beach.
Hamburg Town Beach Park (540 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg)
South of Woodlawn and near Locksley Park is this gorgeous shoreline spot, similarly a favorite for its sunsets, beach glass and fossils. This beach is also characteristic for its numerous amenities: a basketball court, beach volleyball, boat launch and snack bar. It is a beach only for Hamburg residents who purchase the annual parking permit ($25 year, $13 senior). But visiting is still an option for nonresidents, who can carpool to the beach with a resident or take their own car and purchase a $10 guest pass at the window with a Hamburg resident present. It is open from dawn to dusk, although beach hours vary.
Food: Guests in the mood for a bite to eat after the beach can visit places such as Tacos & More and Lake Shore Chinese Restaurant, also within a mile or two of this lakeside spot. A bit more south is the Public House on the Lake.
Bennett Beach (8276 Old Lakeshore Road, Angola)
Standing on the sands of Bennett Beach with an expansive view of the rolling waves on the shore, you may question if they are still on the shores of a lake, and not an ocean. With growths of trees, grassy fields, wildflowers and vegetation, this lakeside spot is set apart by a very natural, almost oceanic feel, just about a mile and a half from Evans Center. A quiet and relaxing spot, it is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., gates lock at 7:30 p.m.
Food: Take your pick from local eateries in Angola including Chick's Restaurant and Lanes, Tredo’s Pizza, the Beach Club at Mickey Rats and the Lucy Goose, all just a few miles north of Evangola State Park in Irving.
Lake Erie Beach Park (8787 Erie Road, Angola)
Just south of Bennett Beach is Lake Erie Beach Park, one of the few in this area offering free admission. It's another great stop to hunt for beach glass. Other amenities include a playground, basketball courts, picnic tables and grills. Swimming is allowed when a lifeguard is on duty. A pavilion with a grill and an electric outlet is available for rent; call the park in advance (549-0970). It is open from noon to 7 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Food: There are a handful of restaurants within walking distance from the beach, including Pat’s Pizzeria, Pappi’s Place, Castaway’s Waterfront Bar & Grill and Stroh’s Tavern.
Beaver Island State Park (2136 W. Oakfield Road, Grand Island)
In the southern part of Grand Island, this expansive beach has boardwalks, miles of sand, lush trees and foliage. Variety is the key word when visiting Beaver Island. In addition to beach access, this 950-acre area has a nature center, bike and nature trails, playgrounds, picnic areas, athletic fields, an 18-hole championship golf course (Beaver Island State Park Golf Course) and disc golf course, horseshoe pits and an 80-slip marina with seasonal and transient boat slips. With nine pavilions available, families can rent spaces and celebrate summer birthdays or reunions for $75 to $125. Beach admission is $7; Beaver Island is included in the $80 Empire Pass.
Food: Nearby restaurants are as diverse as the state park, offering everything from a fish fry to pizza and Cajun cuisine. Within 5 miles from the beach is the Village Inn, Buffalo Launch Club, Turner’s Port of Call, Dick & Jenny’s, Zobud Bistro, Pizza Amoré' “The Wood Fire Way” and Adrian’s Custard & Beef.
Gallagher Beach (1425-1505 Fuhrmann Blvd.)
We're including this spot near the city even though swimming is not currently permitted because it remains popular for visitors who still enjoy time at the beach. This metropolitan beach option has boulders and boardwalk at the back of the beach and the iconic grain mill elevators and revitalized waterfront in view along the shore. It includes an array of city amenities, including Gallagher Pier, dog-walking on the boardwalk, picnic tables, the Port of Buffalo Small Boat Harbor and the updated nearby George J. Hartman Playground. It is free.
Food: In the Outer Harbor, there are convenient food options like Charlie’s Boat Yard and the ShuckShack. But being so close to the city, finding a spot for dinner is as easy as driving into downtown where you'll find spots like Liberty Hound, Ballyhoo and Gene McCarthy's/Old First Ward Brewing only a few miles from the beach.