Cool off, play around with a day at the beach in the Buffalo area

Hamburg Town Beach Park (540 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg)

South of Woodlawn and near Locksley Park is this gorgeous shoreline spot, similarly a favorite for its sunsets, beach glass and fossils. This beach is also characteristic for its numerous amenities: a basketball court, beach volleyball, boat launch and snack bar. It is a beach only for Hamburg residents who purchase the annual parking permit ($25 year, $13 senior). But visiting is still an option for nonresidents, who can carpool to the beach with a resident or take their own car and purchase a $10 guest pass at the window with a Hamburg resident present. It is open from dawn to dusk, although beach hours vary.

Food: Guests in the mood for a bite to eat after the beach can visit places such as Tacos & More and Lake Shore Chinese Restaurant, also within a mile or two of this lakeside spot. A bit more south is the Public House on the Lake.

Bennett Beach (8276 Old Lakeshore Road, Angola)

