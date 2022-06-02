Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle bring acts back to back to Shea's Buffalo this weekend

Buffalo will embrace a convergence of controversial comedians this weekend, selling out late-announced performances by Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

Rock performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, while Chappelle follows at 7 p.m. Sunday, both in Shea's Buffalo Theatre at 646 Main St. The two Live Nation events sold out rapidly.

Announcing a comedy show the week of the performance is not a common tactic, but for marquee acts looking to fill smaller venues, there's little danger of missing out on ticket sales. Rock's Buffalo appearance was announced May 12, with tickets on sale the next day, while Chappelle's visit was announced Wednesday, with tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

For Chappelle, the 3,019-seat venue sold out tickets, which began at $76.50 on Ticketmaster, in less than a half hour. The cheapest ticket on the secondary market for the show was $172 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Each comedian has three decades of commercial success from his stand-up routines and appearances in movies and TV. In its top 50 comedians of all-time rankings released in 2017, Rolling Stone included both in the top 10, with Chappelle at 9 and Rock at 5. Despite their decorated careers, both come to Buffalo following recent incidents that drew national attention.

On March 27, Rock was slapped by Will Smith onstage at the Oscars after the comedian made a quip about the shaved head of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who battles alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. Smith, who won an Oscar that night for Best Actor from his role in "King Richard," received a 10-year ban from the Oscars about two weeks later, but Rock did not press charges against him.

Chappelle was confronted physically onstage during a May 3 performance in Los Angeles by an audience member who wielded a replica gun that can release a knife blade if discharged, according to CNBC via the Los Angeles Police Department. The performer was not injured, while Isaiah Lee was initially charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. The New York Post interviewed Lee from jail, learning that the attack was prompted by the comedian's jokes about the LGBTQ community and homelessness.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

