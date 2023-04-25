There’s a rock – actually, a few rocks – along the edge of Mirror Lake that are each the perfect size for two feet.

Standing on them, you’ll get a serene view of the cherry blossoms at the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park, away from the shutters of cameras and the busyness of crowds. It is the whole vista as Frederick Law Olmsted may have intended: the grassy islands housing lanterns gifted by Buffalo’s Japanese sister city, Kanazawa, and the neoclassical, eggshell-colored Buffalo History Museum that overlooks the fleeting main attraction, bushy trees of ballet slipper pink and dove white flowers, blossoming in unison to usher in spring in Buffalo. The blossoms are a triumphant explosion of color and beauty after an especially bleak winter.

“The thing about a Japanese garden: You’re never supposed to be able to enjoy it from one perspective. This is a strolling garden. The point is you should stroll,” said Paula Hinz of the Friends of the Japanese Garden.

Hinz pointed out the rocks on a recent Thursday afternoon stroll through the garden, just as the first cherry blossom buds began to flower, while reminiscing with Atsuko Nishida-Mitchell and Trudy Stern about the origins of the Cherry Blossom Festival, which returns April 27-30.

Hinz, Nishida-Mitchell and Stern, also members of the Friends of the Japanese Garden, founded the festival 10 years ago to bring attention and support to the garden. The festival also celebrates Japanese culture with traditional tea ceremonies, origami and taiko drum performances.

Born in Kanazawa, Nishida-Mitchell moved to Buffalo as an adult knowing the two cities were sisters, but unaware of the presence of the garden and its sculptures from her hometown.

“I was so, so happy,” Nishida-Mitchell said.

Nishida-Mitchell guides a pop-up tea ceremony every year at the festival. (This year, she’s also offering two sold-out intimate tea tastings.) She’s passionate about preserving the “beautiful” and “unique” garden that reminds her of her hometown, as are Hinz and Stern, who both appreciate the blossoms, tea and Japanese culture.

Buffalo’s Japanese Garden dates back to the 1970s – and it was the site of cherry blossom trees even earlier.

The City of Kanazawa gifted a two-legged Kotoji lantern to Buffalo in 1964, and Buffalo put it behind the History Museum, where cherry blossoms were already growing. Inspired by the gift and sister city relationship, several community groups came together to build the Japanese Garden, which was finished in 1974, and has been maintained, updated and changed in the decades since. It is the only Japanese garden in an Olmsted park, Hinz said.

As the blossoms become more popular, thanks to the festival and the wave of social media posts every April, the need to educate the public on how to respectfully enjoy the flowers increases.

A few things to keep in mind to help maintain the garden’s integrity during a visit, Hinz said: Don’t shake them. Don’t pluck, grab or touch them. Don’t tie your dogs to one of the cherry trees or string a hammock between them. All of those actions can damage the trees.

“It’s almost like we’re loving the trees to death,” Hinz said.

There are seven varieties of cherry blossoms planted within the Japanese Garden, and they blossom at different times. Some are early bloomers, like the Yoshino cherry trees, and others are late bloomers, such as the Kwanzan cherry trees. It is impossible to say exactly how long they bloom for, as frost and weather conditions impact the blossoms, but they generally bloom for around 10 days to two weeks and are currently on full display.

“Cherry trees are honored in Japan because they’re ephemeral. If you don’t stop and enjoy the blossoms when they come out, you miss them,” Hinz said. “It’s just like us. We’re only around for a short amount of time. If we don’t take advantage of the life we’ve been given, we lose that chance.”

If you go

The Cherry Blossom Festival runs from April 27-30. For the full schedule, visit buffalocherryblossomfestival.org. It starts with a fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 at the Buffalo History Museum featuring a silent auction, refreshments and music by Alex Cousins and Bryan Dubay. Tickets are $30. For the festival weekend, events are held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29 and 30, in the museum and Japanese Garden. Music is Art will host bands on three stages at the garden; pink boat rides are available in Mirror Lake; food trucks will set up outside the museum. Activity tables inside the museum will offer information on bonsai, origami, folk dolls and Kanazawa. The weekend concludes with a “pink parade” through the garden at 3 p.m. April 30.