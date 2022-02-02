Ch. 2 GM Jim Toellner announces he will retire in two months

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) General Manager Jim Toellner has a sense of the dramatic.

The 2s were wild today as he chose Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:22 p.m. to send a memo to the staff to announce that he will be retiring from the station in two months.

Toellner, who was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2019 and has been the general manager of the NBC affiliate station for almost 19 years, wrote:

“Seems like a good time, and on brand time, to share something with you.

“For many reasons, all good, natural and right, I am retiring from WGRZ, Channel 2. It’s time.

"The plan is for my last day at 2 On Your Side to be Friday, April 1st. I also started in television on an April 1st many, many years ago. There must be a message there.

“So, plenty of time for transitions and connecting before I go.

“I’ll save some sappy, profound 2 me at least, comments for later on but for now….. just know how extremely lucky and thankful I feel to be here with all of you in this amazing place.

“Here’s to a great February for Team USA and for us!