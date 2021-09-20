Celebrate the harvest with these fall festivals across WNY

We’re all familiar with the crisp air and seasonal drinks that foreshadow the coming of fall. To help kick off the season, check out these festivals celebrating the harvest and all things autumn. These events are family-friendly and free unless specified.

AppleUmpkin Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25-26 at 1 Main St., Wyoming.

Since 1986, the village of Wyoming’s 500 residents have gathered together each September in celebration of the harvest. Located 45 minutes from Buffalo, the AppleUmpkin festival welcomes thousands annually with antique and craft shows, pumpkin and apple vendors, live music and performers. Your visit won’t be complete without trying the county’s indigenous apple sausage, available only during festival time. As the evening ends, note the original 20th-century gas street lights which give the village its name of "Gaslight Village" as they illuminating your way as you stroll through a town frozen in time.

Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival: Noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Jefferson Street Park, 9 Broad St., Salamanca.