Celebrate the harvest with these fall festivals across WNY

We’re all familiar with the crisp air and seasonal drinks that foreshadow the coming of fall. To help kick off the season, check out these festivals celebrating the harvest and all things autumn. These events are family-friendly and free unless specified.
AppleUmpkin Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25-26 at 1 Main St., Wyoming.
Since 1986, the village of Wyoming’s 500 residents have gathered together each September in celebration of the harvest. Located 45 minutes from Buffalo, the AppleUmpkin festival welcomes thousands annually with antique and craft shows, pumpkin and apple vendors, live music and performers. Your visit won’t be complete without trying the county’s indigenous apple sausage, available only during festival time. As the evening ends, note the original 20th-century gas street lights which give the village its name of "Gaslight Village" as they illuminating your way as you stroll through a town frozen in time.
Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival: Noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Jefferson Street Park, 9 Broad St., Salamanca.
Originally founded as a way to strengthen the relationship between the Seneca Nation and the city of Salamanca, this celebration combines culture and fun. Along with demonstrations of Seneca art and entertainment, there will also be free carnival rides, craft vendors and a car show. Visitors can also expect bands, a caricature artist, magician and grand parade. On Oct. 2, children can also enjoy a demonstration by the Salamanca Fire Department followed by a chance to view the truck and meet the firefighters.
Erie County Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Como Lake Park, 2220 Como Lake Blvd., Lancaster.
Vendors, food trucks, family fun, entertainment and more, presented by Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry. erie.gov/parks. Free.
Agricultural Fair at Genesee Country Village & Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2-3 at 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford.
Take a trip to the past and celebrate the harvest at this 600-acre, 19th-century living history museum. At this specialty fall fair, visitors can enjoy a farmer’s market, cooking demonstrations, lovable farm animals and a baseball game at the only 1800s replica ballpark in the country. The expansive grounds also include a schoolhouse, brewery, town hall and more to explore. Tickets must be purchased online at gcv.org.
Ellicottville Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 9 W. Washington St., Ellicottville.
As you survey the scenic slopes aflame with autumn leaves, Ellicottville’s oldest festival beckons with an art show, craft vendors, food stalls and live music. Dating back to 1975, this event has become a tradition for generations of Western New York families. Pro tip: Tuck into a seasonal beer from Ellicottville Brewing Co. as you enjoy the festivities or hop on a chairlift ride for the best way to view the fall foliage. Further into the village, Holiday Valley will also be offering mountain coaster rides.
Letchworth Arts & Crafts Show & Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 in Village Park, 120 Lake St., Perry.
This annual fall festival features more than 300 art and craft vendors plus food vendors and live entertainment. Note the new location this year – about 5 miles from the traditional location of Letchworth State Park. Free. Parking is $10 per car at designated lots, with shuttles available. Info at (585) 237-3517, artswyco.org, gowyomingcountyny.com.