Celebrate Black History Month through exhibits, stories and a gala

Here's a look at several Buffalo-area events that recognize and celebrate Black culture and contributions throughout February.

Black History Through Art Series. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through February at the Nash Lofts, 163 Broadway Ave.

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission (MSAAHCC) – a combination of organizations including the Michigan Street Baptist Church, the NASH House Museum, The Historic Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum and the WUFO Black Radio Collective – celebrates Black History Month with weekly art and speaker installations sharing African American photographs, paintings, stories and history.

Beginning the art series, on Feb. 3, Stephen Gabris shares his photo exhibit and personal experience visiting the Equal Justice Initiative national lynching museum and memorial in Montgomery, Ala. with music by Curtis Lovell. Following are exhibits from activists and Eat Off Art founders Alexa and Edreys Wajed on Feb. 10; Charlotte Cardwell, known as ArtiShe, on Feb. 17; and a community pop-up artist exhibition with pieces reflecting African American history, on Feb. 24.

There Are Stories To Tell: Black History Month Talks. 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 7-28 at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. Livestream available. Presented by the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

The talks begin on Feb. 7 with Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, Racheal Henderson and Sharon Holley on “Freedom is Not Free,” following the letters passed between African American soldiers and Michigan Street Baptist Church pastor Reverend Edward Nash during World War II.

On Feb. 14, Uncrowned Queens Institute co-founder Barbara Nevergold describes the journey of Andrew J. Smitherman, who founded Buffalo’s Empire Star Black community newspaper after surviving and fleeing the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Feb. 21 looks at “WUFO 1080 Radio Sounds of the Civil Rights Movement” with Sheila Brown and Senior DJ Lee Pettigrew. And on Feb. 28, listen to “Colored Musicians Club Stories.”

Black History Month Celebration. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February (Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25) at the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway.

A lineup of vendors including Everything African & More, TC McCain Handmade Jewelry and Willow's Breeze Aromatherapy showcase specialty crafts and foods, with live music from Unity Band (Feb. 4), Foxy Brown and the Blues Boys (Feb. 11) and Larry Salter’s Orchestra (Feb. 25).

Celebrate Black History Concert. Noon on Feb. 6 at SUNY Erie Community College North Campus, 6205 Main St., Williamsville. Free.

Members of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra perform a Black History Month tribute as part of the lunchtime concert series. Recent extensive storm damages to SUNY ECC City Campus resulted in the location change for this and future performances, the Erie Community College Foundation writes on Facebook.

12th annual Artists of Color Exhibit. Opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10; on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 11-March 25 at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Free.

Photographs of Black individuals from the 1920s and artwork from the 2020s connect the creative and social contributions of African Americans across the Niagara Frontier in this century.

Celebrating Black History Month. 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17 at The Ruth, 523 Main St. Free.

Sixteen Black-owned shops and vendors offer everything from graffitied denim jackets and funky, iridescent wax melters to waistbeads empowering body positivity, with free snacks and drinks, too.

Black Tie for Black History Extravaganza. 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Metropolitan Entertainment Complex, 1670 Main St. Tickets are $40.

This fundraiser for the Buffalo Funk Fest celebrates those making an impact in the community, including honorees Arthur and Michelle Boyd, Gwen Curry, Oswaldo Mestre Jr., Kareema Morris and Mark Talley, with live music from DJs Papa Trini and Big Poppa.

BE YOU Black Excellence Gala. 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25 at Main Events Banquet Hall, 1420 Main St. $55 general admission, $100 VIP (eventbrite.com).

What began as a summer producing music shows and projects together evolved into an inaugural gala last year to close out Black History Month and “bring people together,” says Lit City Buffalo owner and executive producer Ra Maat, one of three members of its founding Black Men Of Excellence, alongside POWER 95.6 Radio DJ Rashad Howard (“DJ King Shad”) and Chicago-based Superproducer and Fab 94.5 The Hitz radio personality Too Offishall. This year, the event continues recognizing distinguished Black professionals across industries with a rose ceremony, awards, live music, an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. “This gala is to kind of close our Black History Month,” Maat says. “We’re celebrating some of the people in the community doing things like foster care and helping people with small businesses and things like that.”

Black Excellence Vendor Expo. 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Main Events Banquet Hall, 1420 Main St. Free admission.

Meanwhile, during the gala, between 10 and 15 vendors including Skinny Wick Candle, Chubby's Pit Stop and Jean Adore showcase unique items like blueberry cheesecake soy wax candles, barbecue and denim jumpsuits respectively.