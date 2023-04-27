Western New York boasts an abundance of waterfalls – 1,148 according to waterfall expert Scott A. Ensminger (aka: falzguy.com). However, the waterfalls in this article have a little something "extra" special about them and should be on your brag list of discovery.

Catching waterfall rainbows is easier in spring or immediately after a long rain. Greater water volume produces more mist, giving us a higher chance to see and capture really spectacular rainbows. Grab your camera or smartphone and keep the sun to your back for a chance to catch the colors in the spray. Here are six local waterfalls that are off the beaten path.

Akron Falls, Akron. Akron Falls delivers so well on its promise of a picturesque cascade, especially in a wet spring, that Erie County named the park it is in for it. Entering the park from its eastern end at Skyline Drive and bearing right quickly gets you to the dedicated parking lot for the lower falls. The well-marked trail takes just 2-3 minutes of hiking to reach the observation point. The falls are 40 feet high and equally wide and stretch leftward with several mini falls and rivulets, making for a mesmerizing display.

Eternal Flame Falls, Chestnut Ridge Park, Orchard Park. This world-famous natural wonder features a 3- to 9-inch natural gas flame that flares out from the base of a grotto at the bottom of a 30-foot high, double-cascading waterfall. On rare occasions, you can see the "secret" second flame, located higher and to the left of the famous “Eternal Flame.” This hike requires good shoes or boots. While it can be steep, wet and slippery, it’s still a family-friendly hike. It’s one mile in and out from the parking lot.

Glen Falls, Williamsville: Tucked quietly in the village center of Williamsville, this iconic 27-foot high cascade tumbles from Ellicott Creek and into Glen Park. Paved walkways, benches and nearby parking make this park family-friendly and wheeled accessible. The old red mill next to the falls has been continuously operating since 1811 and makes a stunning photo backdrop. A next-door stop at Sweet Jenny’s Chocolates & Ice Cream is hard to resist.

Medina Falls, Medina. This is a waterfall, fed by a creek, which flows under a canal. Cross the single lane metal truss bridge on eastbound Horan Road over the Erie Canal. Park in the gravel lot perched right above the falls on Laurel Street. Fed by Oak Orchard Creek, the falls are over 20 feet high, have a width of some 150 feet, and are quite thunderous with little seasonal weakening. After admiring the falls, you can follow the mostly paved and level towpath downstream a half mile to the Giant Apple artwork and picnic tables to enjoy the trail snacks you brought. The newly created bluebird nest box trail intersects this location, providing possibilities to observe our beautiful state bird. The Erie Canal is dewatered for the season until a few weeks before the canal reopens to boat traffic May 19, making for its own curious sight.

Scoby Dam Park, Springville: Quiet and tranquil, this Erie County Park is mostly visited by anglers for the prime fishing along Cattaraugus Creek. Heading from the parking lot toward the roar of the 30-foot high dam, you’ll pass under a beautiful stand of large hemlock trees with picnic tables and creek access for fishing. The dam is an easy .25 mile walk on a hard-packed trail that continues for 1.8-miles paralleling the creek.

Serenity Falls at Forest Lawn, Buffalo: Cemeteries are sought out by those seeking remembrance, peacefulness and serenity. Buffalo’s Forest Lawn, final resting place for famous and everyday Buffalonians alike, offers Serenity Falls as a place of contemplation and appreciation of nature. Vigorously plunging shortly after Scajaquada Creek enters the property, the falls and its rapids can be found in Section 22 not far from the Main Street entrance toward the right.

Discovering these six waterfalls in the glorious and sometimes wet spring just may get you hooked on exploring even more of the thousand-plus waterfalls our region is blessed with.

Now, go take a hike!

Jennifer Hillman and Bill McKeever are outdoor enthusiasts and co-authors of "Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Hikes." Learn more at insiders-outside.com.