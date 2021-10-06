Catch the Halloween spirit on ghostly walks, haunted attractions

FrightWorld returns in a new location with five haunted houses. Among the attractions, you'll have to find your way out of a basement filled with radioactive creatures in Nightstalkers Reloaded, escape from the Eerie State Asylum and survive a vengeful family at the Eeriepalooza Fear Festival.

EverHaunt, 144 Lake Ave., Angola

This popular walk-through haunted attraction is not only filled with scares of all levels, but it also contributes to local community organizations. New this year are the Delaware Creek Estate and Back Alley Games. Visit the updated Rosewood County Asylum, experience the virtual reality of Escape From Frankenstein and try the five-minute escape room. There will be a special appearance by "scare actor" Robby Takac on Oct. 16. Meet horror icons Alex Vincent ("Child's Play") on Oct. 21 and John Dugan ("Texas Chainsaw Massacre") on Oct. 29. Family Fall Festivals are noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16, 23 and 30. Look online for the full schedule.