Catch the Halloween spirit on ghostly walks, haunted attractions

Every time John Koerner leads his Paranormal Walks tour through Hamburg's Memorial Park, things happen.
Orbs appear.
Meters go off.
It gets spooky.
For Koerner, an author and local historian, it's a fascinating experience as he leads the tour, one of his annual seasonal walks in places with a lot of history like Hamburg, Buffalo's Cobblestone District and Lockport.
"Bodies were buried here in the 1880s and then moved," Koerner said of Memorial Park. "But a lot of the remains were left in the ground – sometimes because they didn't know who they belonged to – and they turned to dust. Because they treated the remains with such disrespect, it could be the reason why I'm getting so much activity here. Our meters go off every week."
For those looking for ghostly stories, Koerner's Paranormal Walks and Mason Winfield's Haunted History Ghost Walks are just two of the types of activities you can enjoy this Halloween season. If haunted attractions that can make you jump in fright are more your thing, we've got that too at multiple frightful festivals. Here are some of your options; check individual websites for hours, costs and Covid protocols.
WALKS, TOURS
Paranormal Walks
Koerner promises new stories on his interactive walks of ghosts, legends, demons and angels and secret societies. Here is what he's doing this season.
Cobblestone: 7 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30. Meet outside Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Downtown’s Cobblestone District is one of the oldest parts of the city and with that history comes plenty of stories including why it has the highest concentrations of deaths in Western New York.
Hamburg: 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 29. Meet at Main St. Ice Cream (35 Main St.). Hear stories of little girl ghosts, strange murders and the strange anomalies surrounding a former burial ground.
Lockport: 7 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30 in Lockport. Meet at Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream Café (79 Canal St.). The oldest walk in the company’s history is filled with stories from a decade of research.
Medina: 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Iroquois Walk. Meet at Shirt Factory Café (115 W. Center St., Medina). The only walk planned for Medina this year will honor Native Americans and the Iroquois Confederacy with stories from their rich folklore, along with tales of haunted churches and theaters, occult murders and UFOs among other topics.
Ellicottville. 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 29. Meet at Town Pavilion (1 Jefferson St., Ellicottville). Haunted tales from Ellicottville along with firsthand accounts from previous ghost hunts.
By day, visitors fill East Aurora’s quaint Main Street area to shop and grab a bite. By night, however, it's a different feeling as storyteller, author, historian and folklorist Mason Winfield takes his Haunted History walks through this picturesque village.
Author, researcher, storyteller and supernatural historian Mason Winfield is the founder of Haunted History Ghost Walks. He has written or edited 14 books, and most recently appeared on Travel Channel’s “Mysteries at the Museum.” His September release, “The Rose Witch,” is a study of Western New York’s ethnic supernatural lore and traditions. His newest book, the second novel in “The
“The Supernatural Roycroft”: 6:45 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 29. Meet outside the Roycroft Inn (40 S. Grove St., East Aurora). Winfield leads this walking tour of the campus he has called a “folklore-generator” in the past, exploring its history and symbolism while delving into “mystery, magic, mysticism and ‘occult architecture.’ ” Cost is $20; $10 ages 7-12.
Village Ghosts Walks: 6:45 p.m. Saturdays through October. Meet outside the Roycroft Inn. Winfield takes people around the village for this classic ghost walk. Children younger than 7 admitted free with adult ticket.
Haunted Pub Crawl East Aurora: 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays throughout October. Meet at the Globe Hotel (711 Main St., East Aurora). Ghosts and toasts on a walk in East Aurora led by Richard Robison. $25.
Larkinville Ghost Walk: 7 p.m. Saturdays in October. Meet at Flying Bison Brewing Co. (840 Seneca St.). Historian George Thomas Apfel leads this tour of Victorian secrets, gaslight-era mysteries and Native American witchcraft from the days of the old Buffalo Creek Reservation. $10.
Genesee Country Village & Museum, Mumford
The historic village closes out its season again with its annual "Spirits of the Past: A Walk in the Dark" that takes visitors throughout the area with spooky tales told among gravediggers, witches and body snatchers. Dates are Oct. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. Tickets must be purchased in advance. There are two sessions (5:30 and 7:30 p.m.); activities, food and drink are available from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The half-mile walk is on cobblestones and uneven walkways.
HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS
Fright Fest at Six Flags Darien Lake
During the day, bring the kids for Thrills by Day with Trick-or-Treat trails and other family-friendly activities. But after 6 p.m., leave the young ones at home. That's when Fright by Night opens with four haunted attractions (for an extra cost) plus four scare zones and roaming zombies. Times are 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays through October, plus 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 11, 17, 24 and 31.
FrightWorld America's ScreamPark, 1001 Hertel Ave.
FrightWorld returns in a new location with five haunted houses. Among the attractions, you'll have to find your way out of a basement filled with radioactive creatures in Nightstalkers Reloaded, escape from the Eerie State Asylum and survive a vengeful family at the Eeriepalooza Fear Festival.
EverHaunt, 144 Lake Ave., Angola
This popular walk-through haunted attraction is not only filled with scares of all levels, but it also contributes to local community organizations. New this year are the Delaware Creek Estate and Back Alley Games. Visit the updated Rosewood County Asylum, experience the virtual reality of Escape From Frankenstein and try the five-minute escape room. There will be a special appearance by "scare actor" Robby Takac on Oct. 16. Meet horror icons Alex Vincent ("Child's Play") on Oct. 21 and John Dugan ("Texas Chainsaw Massacre") on Oct. 29. Family Fall Festivals are noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16, 23 and 30. Look online for the full schedule.
Turn off the headlights and keep your car to 2 mph or slower as you drive along Quaker Road through the forest that bypasses Becker Farms. Stay in your car and don’t reach out. It is geared for ages 7 and older. Hot cider, doughnuts and seasonal libations available until 10 p.m. at the Country Market and Becker Brewing Company. Times are 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sundays from Oct. 15 to 30. Cost is $40 to $45 per car (up to eight people); campfires are a special add-on. There is not a cost to be on the grounds.
Niagara Nightmares/870 Home Haunt, 870 Lee St., North Tonawanda
This is another frightful experience that helps out the community (this year it benefits Ten Lives Club and Oishei Children's Hospital). It's inexpensive ($7 adults, $5 kids) and family-friendly – in fact, kids not only get to be scared, but get to do the scaring too! Open 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October.