Cartoonist Alison Bechdel brings humor, insights on human condition to BABEL

Q: You were used to seeing dead bodies in your family's funeral home. How did that affect your relationship to death?

A: It definitely has a big influence on how I think about death and mortality. We are shielded from death as a fact of life, and I wasn't as a kid. My friends were always curious about what it was like. I would act all cool, like no big deal.

Q: Did that experience make it easier for you to deal with your father's sudden death?

A: I thought that when my father died it would be easier to accept, but due to all the other complicating factors around his death it didn't. It was so surreal to have my father embalmed and in a casket in the very family funeral home where I had spent so much time looking at dead bodies. It just didn't compute.

Q: Your mother struggled with your family revelations. Did she have the chance to see "Fun Home" when it was on Broadway? As an actress doing community theater, it seemed like, in some ways, it would have brought her life full circle.