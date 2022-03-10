Cartoonist Alison Bechdel brings humor, insights on human condition to BABEL

Cartoonist Alison Bechdel has brought readers with her on a lifelong journey of self-discovery now in its fifth decade.
Bechdel, 61, wrote and inked the weekly comic strip "Dykes to Watch Out For." Started in 1983, the comics chronicled the lives of a group of lesbians when representation in popular culture was rare.
Family memoirs were next on Bechdel's drawing table, starting with the critically acclaimed graphic novel "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" in 2006. The book revolved around Bechdel's father, a distant high school English teacher, operator of a funeral home and closeted gay man. His death, a possible suicide, came four months after his daughter went public about her sexuality.
"Fun Home" was turned into a Tony award-winning Broadway musical in 2015 and is being adapted into a movie.
Bechdel's "Are You My Mother? A Comic Drama" in 2012 examined unrequited love and affection from her mother.
Last year, the mood lightened with "The Secret of Superhuman Strength," in which the cartoonist indulged in her lifelong interest in fitness.
Bechdel, who lives in a small town in Vermont, was the recipient of a $625,000 MacArthur Foundation "genius grant." She took time recently to answer some questions in advance of her appearance at 8 p.m. March 16 in Kleinhans Music Hall for Just Buffalo Literary Center's BABEL series.
Question: What do comics and graphic novels do that traditional books can't?
Answer: For me there's just something about economy of communication, although that's misleading, too, because sometimes words take up a lot less space, not withstanding the "pictures are worth a thousand words" thing.
I just feel that showing stuff in addition to being able to tell it is a really powerful tool. There is a richness when you fuse symbolic language and the immediacy of the pictures, which doesn't have to be translated in your brain the way words do.
Q: The panels in "Dykes to Watch Out For" are reminiscent of R. Crumb's vividly drawn work. Did his work impact yours?
A: Yes. Whenever I had some tricky thing to draw, I would say how did R. Crumb draw that, and I would just go copy him. He's incredible.
Q: I'm a fan of Harvey Pekar's portraits of the mundane in "American Splendor" comics. Was he also an influence?
A: I love "American Splendor." I discovered them in college and I loved the way Harvey's stories were just about everyday life. They weren't big, dramatic stories – just people living. It gave me the courage to realize I could write about my own not-very-dramatic life.
Q: You were used to seeing dead bodies in your family's funeral home. How did that affect your relationship to death?
A: It definitely has a big influence on how I think about death and mortality. We are shielded from death as a fact of life, and I wasn't as a kid. My friends were always curious about what it was like. I would act all cool, like no big deal.
Q: Did that experience make it easier for you to deal with your father's sudden death?
A: I thought that when my father died it would be easier to accept, but due to all the other complicating factors around his death it didn't. It was so surreal to have my father embalmed and in a casket in the very family funeral home where I had spent so much time looking at dead bodies. It just didn't compute.
Q: Your mother struggled with your family revelations. Did she have the chance to see "Fun Home" when it was on Broadway? As an actress doing community theater, it seemed like, in some ways, it would have brought her life full circle.
A: I have very complicated feelings about this. She did not get to see it. She died six months before the off-Broadway production, but she said she would see it if she could be the only person in the audience. It was very fraught for her, not just because it was this intimate family story but because she was an actor and it was her turf.
For me it was like you said – this kind of remarkable full circle – not just for my mom, but also my dad because my parents met when they were in a play together and loved the theater and would often go to Broadway plays.
Q: "Fun Home" was recently taken off bookshelves in Missouri in the current censorship wave across red states.
A: "Fun Home" has been censored or challenged a number of times over the years, but whatever is happening now is really much more chilling. There's a much more concerted effort among right-wing people to censor all kinds of content they don't feel comfortable with around race, gender, sexuality.
Q: What was it like to be Cartoonist Laureate of Vermont?
A: The Center for Cartoon Studies started it as a promotional thing just to draw attention to comics and cartooning. I didn't have any official responsibilities and because it happened at a crazy time of my life, I didn't even do any school visits that a cartoon laureate might do.
Q: I'd be remiss if I didn't ask about the "Bechdel Test," an idea you used in a comic strip that came from a friend and was resurrected years later on the internet. It judges movies on whether there are at least two women who talk to each other about something other than a man. How's the test holding up?
A: I feel like there are a lot more movies that pass the test. Somebody discovered there are women in the audience and they'll pay money, so they should make better movies for them.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.