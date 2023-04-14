Canal Fest of the Tonawandas will be held this summer.

That decision is a reversal of a March announcement that the eight-day festival was going on hiatus this summer in order to rebrand and return in 2024, perhaps with a shorter duration and different vendor makeup.

But plans have changed in the month since that announcement, as a post Friday on the event's Facebook page and website indicated a return for 2023, with the festival slated for July 16-23.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Rick Maier, vice president of Canal Fest of the Tonawandas, confirmed Friday afternoon that the festival will return. He said an update in the next few days would clarify the change in decision. He would not elaborate.

'Extremely sad': Canal Fest organizers explain decision to cancel summer festival for 2023 A rebranding and restructuring of the warm-weather staple, which draws as many as 400,000 visitors and is a boon to nearby businesses, will be conducted before the festival's return in July 2024.

Financial hurdles were a primary reason for the original decision to postpone the event, Maier said in March. The Canal Fest Corp. leadership, a 15-member board, must raise roughly $200,000 each year to present the festival, which goes toward insurance, both cities, entertainment and the parade, among other expenses, Maier explained at the time.

Canal Fest's 180-degree turn follows a similar twist involving the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, whose founders announced in late March that the festival's run would end after 22 years. The Elmwood Village Association then said it will produce a reimagined street festival by a different name on Aug. 26-27, but still geared toward art and craft vendors, live music and activities for kids. The Elmwood festival's founders, Joe DiPasquale and Tanya Zabinski, are dissolving the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts nonprofit.