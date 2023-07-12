The Taste of Buffalo has passed, but there are still many festivals and events geared toward food right through Labor Day. Some focus on a particular food like hamburgers (Hamburg BurgerFest), others on an entire ethnic cuisine (SerbFest). Most also have rides, family activities and live entertainment. Here's a look.

July 14-16 along Hertel Avenue

The long-running Italian fest, returning for its 48th year, spans the three blocks of Hertel between Delaware and Virgil avenues. While the festival offers live entertainment, activities and vendors, the endless array of Italian food is what it is really known for. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 14-15 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 16.

July 15 along Main and Buffalo streets, Hamburg

BurgerFest celebrates what's said to be the creation of the first hamburger during the Erie County Fair at the Hamburg fairgrounds in 1885. While hamburgers are a focal point of the festival, there is a variety of other food including several food trucks like Big Belly Barbecue and Cereal Spot Buffalo. Hours are noon to 8 p.m.

July 23 at Island Park, 5577 Main St., Williamsville

The third annual Banglafest, held by BASCO WNY (Bangladeshi Social and Cultural Organization), has Bangladeshi food vendors and food trucks, along with live music and merchandise vendors. Special guest performer is Sumana Ganguly, who is making her first appearance in Buffalo. The event is from noon to 8 p.m.

July 26 along Route 20A and North Buffalo Road, Orchard Park

The “Taste” offers nearly 30 food vendors with a variety of menu options including barbecue ribs, Cajun shrimp, fried dough, tacos and frozen treats. Hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

July 28-30 at St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, 177 Weber Road, Lackawanna

Serbfest has added an extra night this year, starting the annual event on a Friday night. Serbian music, fish fry, smelts, fries and traditional Serbian drinks are on the menu. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m.

Aug. 3-6 on the American Legion Post 880 grounds, 2912 Legion Drive, Eden

In addition to the sweet vegetable celebrated at this 59th edition of the Eden Corn Fest, there will be other festival-worthy food, a midway with amusement rides, games and a craft show.

Aug. 6, Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

Vegan, plant-based food is the star of the ninth version of the festival which is being hosted at the sports pavilion for the first time. It also features speakers, exhibitors, vendors, music, children’s activities, food demos and healthy food. A vegan food drive will benefit the Buffalo chapter of Food Not Bombs. Hours are noon to 6 p.m.

Aug. 6 at Canalside

This is the fourth year for the festival which includes live performances, exhibits, tastings and Asian food from local restaurants presented by the Asian American Cultural Alliance. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 7 at the Clarence Town Park Pavilion

A 30-vendor Taste Marketplace highlights local businesses and cuisine at this 19th version of the festival, hosted by the Clarence Chamber of Commerce. Hours are noon to 8 p.m.

Aug. 12-13, 7 Monroe St., Ellicottville

The community's culinary talent is showcased at the intersection of Washington and Monroe streets in the village for the festival's 37th edition. Hours are noon to 4 p.m.

Aug. 13 along Main Street in Lockport

LKPT Food Fest focuses exclusively on local restaurants, food producers, wineries, distilleries, beer producers and farms. Restaurants will have one or two tasting portions of a specialty dish. Farmers market vendors, family entertainment and music are included. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 2-3 at Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Some of the city’s best wings will be on display on an NFL field, along with wing-eating competitions, a baby wing pageant and live music. Admission is $20. Wings and other food items are purchased with food tickets; cash only. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 3.

Sept. 7-10, 890 Center St., Lewiston

Peach shortcake, peach pie and fresh-picked peaches are some of the delights featured annually at this festival returning for its 65th year. A peach queen will be crowned and there will be rides, a parade, entertainment and a 5K race.

Sept. 9 along Main Street, East Aurora

Taking place on Main Street between Olean Road and Elm Street, this Taste expects to have around 30 restaurants highlighting the cuisine of the greater East Aurora area. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.