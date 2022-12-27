Buffalo's New Year's Eve ball drop: live music, free parking and ice skating and fireworks, too

At midnight on Jan. 1, a 5-foot-high ball glowing with 342 LED lights at 220 pounds will reach its final spot at the Electric Tower (535 Washington St.) and herald in the beginning of 2023.

The second-largest ball drop in the state, this tradition draws more than 40,000 people to downtown Buffalo.

“It’s a heck of a tribute to downtown Buffalo and to Western New York that we can actually host a ball drop,” said Buffalo Place Inc. Executive Director Michael Schmand, who was hired mere days before the first ball drop in 1988. “We’re not New York City, but I’ll tell you, for a little city like Buffalo, New York, this is a great event.”

Pioneered by 97 Rock radio station, the ball drop began as a modest event 35 years ago and has evolved into a spectacle today. Live music begins at 10:30 p.m. with Strictly Hip and saxophonist Will Holton. After the ball drop, there will be fireworks at 12:15 a.m.

For those watching at home, the activities will be broadcast starting at 10 p.m. on Channel 7 WKBW.

“It improves every year. I’m hoping one day, they make the ball a big, giant chicken wing,” said 97 Rock Marketing and Promotion Director and event DJ Dave Jickster. “Having 40,000 people outside, cheering, and ringing out the old and ringing in the new, that’s a great thing to see in person. And seeing everybody come together and come out to that event the start of the new year is simply incredible.”

Free parking is available at the Mohawk and Fernbach ramps; find directions at bcarparking.com. Metro bus and rail schedules are at metro.nfta.com.

Those going downtown can take advance of free ice skating at nearby Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza (skate rental is $2-$3) which has extended hours until 1 a.m. Check out downtown restaurants like Toutant, Patina 250 and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que to see if you can still get a reservation for a meal before the ball drop.