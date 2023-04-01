Rabbit police officers, ranch dressing love and a talking triceratops – how could that trio possibly appear in the same sentence? It's April Fools' Day, a day of quirkiness and quips that Buffalo embraces.

Police departments, bar-restaurants, sports teams and cultural institutions use social media each April 1 to try to outwit their gullible followers and give the serious a chuckle.

Here are some of the best from April Fools' Day in Buffalo.

West Seneca Police Department goes roundabout-crazy

Lauded for its social media persona, the West Seneca Police Department took a poke on Saturday at the area's abundant roundabouts, joking that a Department of Transportation-approved plan would create more than three dozen roundabouts in the town over the next eight years. What a nightmare that would be, but residents taking a spin in patrol cars might build a bond with officers.

Erie County announces new maple syrup reserve

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz's office is reliably active on April Fools' Day. Saturday's effort featured a press release announcing a Strategic Maple Syrup Reserve, essentially a million-gallon stockpile of maple syrup that will force the region's trees to stop resting on their stumps. Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy Schinzel shared wise words in the release:

“For our Department, this new initiative is an exciting way to get more from our maple trees, which are obviously in need of more to do. They mostly just stand around so it will be good to see them more a part of our overall Parks’ strategy, but they are also the big stars of the show when it comes to syrup! This local resource is of strategic importance,” he said.

Butera's Craft Beer & Craft Pizza takes to open waters

If you thought the Buffalo area's brewery scene was getting saturated, Butera's April Fools joke takes that to a literal level. The Hamburg bar-restaurant-brewery hybrid, which opened its Village Brew House in 2020, shared an image of the historic Edward Cotter butted up against the Buffalo Water Intake in the middle of Lake Erie. While such a brewery would be a scenic site for a sunset beer, imagine the permitting required!

The Southtowns Scanner wallows in losing workers to Northtowns Scanner

Few local accounts on Facebook have seen such a boom in following as the Southtowns Scanner, which boasts about 70,000 followers and pairs real-time police and fire scanner updates with an occasional lighthearted post. Saturday's entry appeared to fool the most of any of these April Fools forays, with many commenters expressing heartbreak over the page's decision to shut down after its employees jumped ship to the Northtowns Scanner. Nicely done.

Lockport Police Department hires skittish officer

In a stunning turn, Lockport PD's post of a new rabbit officer sparked nearly 800 Facebook shares in four hours after posting. Excitement among commenters over an officer "that's all ears" and is ready to "hop on board" accentuated the joke.

Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Common Council go opposite ways on ranch

The ranch dressing vs. bleu cheese debate is low-hanging fruit (condiment?) for April Fools Day. While the topic did not scream creativity, Bills all-time great Steve Tasker flipping a chair in anger shows the effort put in by the football team's social media experts. The Common Council gets extra credit for including a click-through link (and not Rickrolling me) for its resolution on banning ranch dressing.

We heard the voices of our players and Bills Mafia! Ushering in the new era with ranch as our official sauce. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 1, 2023

🚨IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 The Buffalo Common Council has introduced a resolution officially banning the use of ranch dressing on chicken wings within city limits. To read the resolution and for more information on this topic, visit https://t.co/7PmCNqmGgj pic.twitter.com/eruDTxGSZJ — Buffalo Common Council (@BFLO_CC) April 1, 2023

Buffalo Museum of Science gives a voice to a triceratops

The Buffalo Museum of Science has been all-in on prehistoric creatures, with its "Antarctic Dinosaurs" exhibition drawing considerable acclaim last year. Projecting the noise a triceratops might make would not be outside the realm of possibility. What gave this reel away as an April Fools joke? Was it the bath towel? No. Triceratops give off vibes of responsibility and integrity.

Niagara Parks dries up the Falls

📢 🏜We are excited to announce a new experience... the Niagara Canyon! 🏜📢To enhance the visitor experience, we are permanently turning the faucet off at Niagara Falls.We can't wait to welcome you to the new canyon; plan your visit at https://t.co/AeCMJkaobM#AprilFools pic.twitter.com/zOVVLdhX3s — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) April 1, 2023

This, of course, is the parks organization across the border in Canada. But replacing the natural wonder of Niagara Falls with a dry canyon is something that actually happened in 1969, even though a canyon-esque attraction was not the intent then.