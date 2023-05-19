Buffalo attorney Maryann Saccomando Freedman has been a trailblazer all her professional life.

When she graduated from the University at Buffalo Law School in 1958, she was one of only three women in a class of about 100.

She later served as a role model and mentor to many woman attorneys in Buffalo, as she became the first woman president of the Erie County Bar Association and the first woman president of the New York State Bar Association.

Now, at age 88, she is about to enjoy the rare distinction of watching a play written about her.

Freedman’s life story will be the focus of "Buffalo Stories: The Life of Maryann Saccomando Freedman," which will be presented by Road Less Traveled Productions at 7 p.m. June 3 in the Road Less Traveled Theater, 456 Main St. The event is a fundraiser for Road Less Traveled, with tickets costing $250.

Freedman said she is thrilled to be joining the list of people honored with previous "Buffalo Stories" presentations including former Buffalo mayor Anthony Masiello, Buffalo Bills great Thurman Thomas, and business people/philanthropists Russell Salvatore, Shelley Drake and Robert Gioia.

“It’s going to be a bit weird, but I’m also very excited,” Freedman told The Buffalo News. “My reaction was disbelief when they told me they wanted to do this … but I’m really honored.”

Because of her accomplishments as a pioneering woman lawyer, Freedman was a natural for the "Buffalo Stories" series, said Scott Behrend, artistic director for Road Less Traveled.

“We’ve actually wanted to do this for several years, but it was all delayed by Covid,” Behrend said. “We look for well-known, influential people in Buffalo. Maryann has a really interesting Buffalo story, and an important one.”

Written by playwright Jon Elston, the show features many of Freedman’s favorite songs, “tweaked slightly to portray her life story,” Behrend said.

“It’s a cabaret-style show, with Katy Miner playing Maryann and five other actors,” Behrend said. “It’s definitely not a roast; it’s a celebration.”

While best known for her work with the state and county bar associations, Freedman also played major roles in many other organizations, including the Women Lawyers’ Association of Western New York, Erie County Aid to Indigent Prisoner’s Society, Zonta, the Buffalo Geological Association, Western New York Heritage Magazine and the Committee to Form a Buffalo Presidential Center.

She also served on the Governor’s State-Wide Judicial Screening Committee, the American Bar Association, Legal Services for the Elderly, the Erie County Bar Foundation and organizations devoted to helping the poor and sexual assault victims.

“I’m probably most proud of heading the state bar association and the Erie County bar, two jobs that really tested my stamina,” she said. “When you are the first woman to head an organization like that, many people are waiting and watching for you to make a mistake, trip up somehow.”

When asked if she is proud that she inspired women lawyers, Freedman said: “I hope I inspired male lawyers, too. I hope I inspired men and women to be good lawyers.”

INFO: "Buffalo Stories: The Life of Maryann Saccomando Freedman," is June 3 at Road Less Traveled Theater (456 Main St.). The fundraiser for Road Less Traveled Theatre has a pre-show reception at 7 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by an 8 p.m. performance and post-show reception. Tickets are $250 in advance only.