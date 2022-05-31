Buffalo Pride Week spotlights a month of activities, community and homecomings

Homecoming seems to be a fitting word for the summer of 2022 and organizers of Buffalo Pride Week are owning that idea. After being virtual for the past two years, Pride Week has returned to in-person events.

“Pride has been held virtually and at home for the past two years, and so a safe return of public events is a highly anticipated 'homecoming’ for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Kelly Craig, executive director of Pride Center of Western New York.

“A homecoming symbolizes bringing people together. A reunion, of sorts, and a way to allow people to return ‘home’ to a place where they feel comfortable, accepted and celebrated,” she said.

Presented by Evergreen Health and M&T Bank, Pride Week kicked off with the LGBTQ+ flag-raising ceremony on May 31 in Niagara Square and leads to the Pride Parade and Pride Festival on June 5, with activities continuing through June.

“The Pride Parade and the Pride Festival are by far two of the biggest events of Pride Week. Each year these events are held, hundreds of people march in our parade,” Craig said.

But before the Sunday extravaganza, there will be at least five events per day, including two monthlong activities, the virtual Pride 5k and Shopping with Pride. Other events include the Flex Party at 8 p.m. June 3, Varsity Gay League Annual Charity Cornhole Tournament at 1 p.m. June 4 and a free dance party at Jack Rabbit on June 4 that emphasizes Pride’s Black and Latino community.

Craig encourages anyone who has had a difficult past two years, whether it be with coming out, mental health or feeling lonely, to take advantage of the multitude of activities planned.

“Each year, Pride Month and Pride Week are opportunities to find strength through love, inclusivity and unity. Those three things have been especially needed during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Craig said.

The full calendar, how to buy tickets and more is found online at buffaloprideweek.com. Here are a few highlights.

"Grindr Mom," June 2-5 in the Alleyway Cabaret. Plum Stab Productions presents this one-woman show starring Caitlin Coleman as a mom torn between having a gay child and abiding by the rules of the Mormon church. Written by Ronnie Larson, the play takes an intense topic and turns it into a comedic relief of sorts.

Pride Parade, starts at 11 a.m. June 5 from Elmwood and Forest avenues; ending around 1 p.m. in Allentown. Look for "Camp Everything," a new mobile art installation float and performance created by artist Adam Weekley who was inspired by children's shows from Jim Henson and Mr. Rogers that "taught the radical power of kindness, diversity, and acceptances." Torn Space Theater chose the performers and helped bring the show to life. The Burchfield Penney Art Center and Cullen Foundation also played a role in bringing "Camp Everything" to life.

Pride Festival, 1 to 7 p.m. June 5 at Canalside. Food, drinks, vendors, musical performances and entertainment including "RuPaul’s Drag Race" star Kornbread Jete. Tickets are $10 in advance, $20 at the gate.

Virtual WNY Pride 5k, June 1-30. Since this is virtual, there isn't an exact location for this event, just anywhere you walk – even your treadmill. Registration is $45. Once you register, you will get a T-shirt, a race bib and a medal.

WNY Shopping with Pride, June 1-30. A guide on the Pride Week website lists businesses that are LGBTQ+ owned. According to the website, Shopping with Pride “is an amazing opportunity to showcase your business, encourage folks to shop local, and support one of WNY's most active community service LGBTQ+ organizations, Niagara Pride.”

Niagara Falls Family Pride Day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 at the Niagara Pride offices, 120 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls. There will be lawn games, local vendors and more for family-friendly fun.

Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch, noon to 3 p.m. June 26 at Tappo Pizza and Thin Man Brewery, 166 Chandler St. Hosted by Keke Valasquez-Lord. General admission is $10 presale, $15 at the door; VIP is $65 presale, $75 at the door.