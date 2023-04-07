If you would pick the most unlikely place for Buffalo actor Louis Mustillo to have met “Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn, it might have been a morning cross-fit exercise class.

After all, the heavyset Mustillo admits he isn’t exactly the picture of fitness.

But that’s where their friendship began in Los Angeles more than 10 years ago and eventually led to the creation of the short-form digital series “Cooper’s Bar.”

“I agree. It’s ridiculous. It is insane,” Mustillo said in a telephone interview. “But I played basketball my whole life and I was able to do all this stuff. I always say I’m chubby man running.”

“It was a cross-fit class and wind sprints and all kinds. I don't think I could do it now," he said. "I would have to do a lot of adjustments now, but this was 10 years ago.”

“Cooper’s Bar” is set to begin filming season two this month in anticipation of it streaming on AMC. The series is about an aging actor, Cooper Marino (Mustillo), trying to convince a nasty television executive, Kris Latimer (Seehorn), to be cast as himself in a series set in the bar.

Mustillo said there was some thought that the second season of “Cooper’s Bar” would have some filming in Buffalo, but it didn’t happen. Now, he is hopeful it will come here if there is a season three.

Before he and Seehorn and writers David Conolly and Hannah Davis met at the class they attended for years, Mustillo had a fleeting understanding of who Seehorn was as he saw her running occasionally in his neighborhood.

“When I first encountered Rhea, I just knew her as the really fast woman who would sprint by me,” recalled Mustillo.

The friendship of the workout gang grew from being together four or five days a week. Mustillo eventually invited them to his house, which had a small bar in its backyard.

“One night, I said, ‘I got this backyard with way too many twinkling lights and a bar. Why don’t you come over?’ They were like, ‘Oh, my God, this is great.’ I would invite them over periodically. Finally, about three years ago I said, 'Let's write something.'

“David said, ‘I promise you I'll have a script in a month,’ ” Mustillo said. “A few months later, he came with this 10, 15-minute script.”

They shot it and put it into festivals.

“Then, Evan Shapiro, who produced ‘Portlandia,’ came on board. It did real well in both South by Southwest and at Sundance, AMC saw it and they have this new content streaming thing. And they bought it.”

The six episodes of about 8-10 minutes each were shot in six days from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. in 2019 and premiered in the spring of 2022.

The season finale ended with Marino and Latimer having a chicken wing eating contest to decide whether Marino would get the part.

“The prop people looked up the recipe for Frank & Teresa's, and they made the wings,” Mustillo said. “They had a deep fryer and they plugged it in on the driveway. They deep fried them and me and Rhea ate them.”

The story line of an actor trying out to play himself is based on Hollywood truth.

“There's been stories in the business where a specific role has been written for somebody,” Mustillo explained. “But they have to audition. They go in and they don't get the role of themselves, which is mind-boggling. But it happens. Somewhere, they asked for a Lou Mustillo type, and I'm thinking, ‘Well, I'm here.’ And then my agent called me said, ‘No, they want they want a younger you.’ ”

The episodes are loaded with Buffalo references, which has made it popular here.

“I grew up in on Edgewood Avenue in South Buffalo,” Mustillo said. "They ended up making T-shirts. These guys are walking around with ‘Cooper's Bar’ T-shirts on. It's great.”

Besides trying to play himself, Cooper also is planning to move back to Buffalo and buy a bar there.

“It was sort of a labor of love, and it’s a compliment to my backyard,” Mustillo said of the series. “I wanted it to be like an alter ego of mine. I wanted the guy to be from Buffalo, around for a long time in the business, kind of getting sick of Los Angeles and grew up in the bar business in Buffalo, which I did, and wants to go home and open a bar in his hometown. That's the basis of it. And then we had Rhea come in and play the evil studio executive.”

The Buffalo-born actor, who has been in more than 20 films and several TV shows, grew up in the bar business. His father was a lifelong bartender at the airport, the Park Lane and the old Stuyvesant Hotel.

Mustillo, 64, was a bartender at the Brick Bar on Allen Street and the Pierce Arrow – spinning records – and at the legendary Top of the Sixes in New York City when he was struggling as an actor.

To get ready for season two, Mustillo brought writers Conolly and Davis to Buffalo over the summer.

“I brought them to Allentown, to Elmwood and to a fish fry,” Mustillo said. “They got a good taste of Buffalo, and they were amazed at the amount of people out partying. And I said, ‘Well, this is Buffalo in the summer.’ ”

He expects season two to pick up where season one ended, when Latimer explained to Cooper that the studio will own his bar as part of the contract he signed.

“I think it's going to be our tug-of-war with the studio,” Mustillo said.

The first season was full of broadsides at the TV business, which is known for interfering with the visions of writers.

“Ironically, the folks at AMC have been great to us in terms of not coming in with heavy notes. They like what we're doing, and they're leaving us alone ... . I've done many pilots where when I shoot the thing and then I read the original script and it was stronger.”

Despite the program’s shots at the business, Mustillo has few complaints.

“This business has been very good to me,” Mustillo said. “But if you're not on the cover of People magazine and someone doesn't see your resume, journeyman actors gotta have some thick skin.

“A lot of guys get to the point where they hit 65, 70, they cash in and they go back to where they're from or they go out to the country or something, and that's a little bit of what’s happening to Cooper. Like he's not sure if he really wants to even do this anymore.”

In that sense, Mustillo couldn’t be more different than the character he is playing.

“I'm going to do it until I drop,” he said.