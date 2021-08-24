BPO requiring proof of vaccine or negative Covid test plus masks

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is requiring all patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to attend any performance at Kleinhans Music Hall.

And, at least for the time being, patrons will have to wear a mask inside the hall, including while seated.

The announcement came Tuesday morning, a day after the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

"The safety of our musicians, staff, volunteers and community is our #1 priority, and we will continue to follow all local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines," BPO said in a statement released Tuesday. "No matter the scenario, we are dedicated to our mission of providing beautiful symphonic music for the Western New York community and beyond."

The new policy goes into effect Sept. 11 through Oct. 30 "and may be extended if community transmission levels of COVID-19 remain high," the BPO said. "Many of our neighboring cultural venues in the downtown region are also announcing similar requirements," the orchestra added.

Here's what the BPO will require: