Borderland, Meatball Street Brawl embrace Bills football at their festivals

Event organizers have long been cautious about scheduling events that compete with Buffalo Bills games. Western New York's attention is either fixated on the action in Orchard Park or glued to TVs for away games.

Two of the area's younger festivals – Borderland Music + Arts Festival in East Aurora and the Meatball Street Brawl downtown – have woven Bills fever into their plans, even if the nature of their events has nothing to do with football.

Borderland, the two-day music festival in Knox Farm State Park that featured national roots rock band the Revivalists on Saturday, dedicated three hours of the Homespun Local Stage for Bills fans to enjoy Sunday's game against Miami on a projection screen.

