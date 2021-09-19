Borderland, Meatball Street Brawl embrace Bills football at their festivals

Event organizers have long been cautious about scheduling events that compete with Buffalo Bills games. Western New York's attention is either fixated on the action in Orchard Park or glued to TVs for away games.
Two of the area's younger festivals – Borderland Music + Arts Festival in East Aurora and the Meatball Street Brawl downtown – have woven Bills fever into their plans, even if the nature of their events has nothing to do with football.
Borderland, the two-day music festival in Knox Farm State Park that featured national roots rock band the Revivalists on Saturday, dedicated three hours of the Homespun Local Stage for Bills fans to enjoy Sunday's game against Miami on a projection screen.
Former Buffalo Bills kicker Steve Christie was on hand for the festivities. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Sunday's headliner, is scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m.
The Meatball Street Brawl V, presented annually by Osteria 166 to see which Buffalo-area restaurant prepares the best traditional and freestyle meatballs, bookended closed-off West Mohawk Street with projectors to showcase the game. News staff photographer Robert Kirkham caught the energy just after a first-half Bills touchdown.
Osteria 166 owner Nick Pitillo welcomed 15 competitors to tout their meatballs Sunday, with past winners such as Finnerty's and Frankie Primo's joined by newcomers such as Dobutsu and Sto Lat Bar. The winners for the Street Brawl are typically announced on Osteria's Facebook page either Sunday night or Monday morning.
These two events are proof that Bills Sundays don't have to be a red zone for local events. Embracing the football game can pay off.