Sometimes it can feel like the month of June has become more about buying rainbow clothing and major corporations leading parade floats and less about celebrating and supporting the queer individuals and communities who have, and continue to, advocate for their existence. One way to more purposefully celebrate Pride Month is by supporting Buffalo's queer-owned small businesses, rather than buy a pair of rainbow sunglasses online. Here is a list of several local LGBTQ+ businesses and spaces in Buffalo to support during Pride Month and beyond.

The Mary Shelley, 1122 Hertel Ave.

This library bar is inspired by Marry Shelley’s gothic horror novel of 200 years ago, "Frankenstein," and serves as a welcoming environment for “the darklings, the drears, the weird, the punks, our fellow queers, the nerds, the readers, the strange, and everything in that range.” The small bar and patio (40-person capacity) hosts a variety of one-of-a-kind events including Goth Taco Tuesday, Mead-Evil Mondays and The Mary Shelley’s Reading Rainbow. It's open 6 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

26, 26 Allen St.

Formerly known as Cathode Ray under different ownership, this queer bar reopened in April. Prioritizing a welcoming and safe space, 26 features local DJs and performers, community events and themed dance parties. The bar hosts karaoke every Wednesday and Sunday, has a 10-week dart league beginning in August, and did a slew of giveaways for Pride week. It is open daily from 1 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Paradise Wine, 435 Rhode Island St.

Located in the Five Points district, this wine and spirits store effectively utilizes its space to display as many bottles as possible. Focusing on natural wines, cider and craft distillers, they work to support wines from producers who prioritize the environment and welcome all questions to help make their product less intimidating. Customers can visit the store or purchase drinks, corkscrews and gift cards online at paradisewinebuffalo.com where hours are also listed.

Daddy’s Plants, 1250 Niagara St.

Daddy’s Plants is a cozy, funky indoor plant store that has been growing since it opened in 2018. Carrying a revolving variety of tropical and desert plants, the store’s inventory takes over the warehouse-like space, making it feel like one has just stepped out of Buffalo. With merch and gift cards available, Daddy’s Plants is a haven for indoor plant lovers, whether you are a longtime aficionado or buying your first cactus. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Pine Apple Co., 65 Allen St.

If you ever needed a Buffalo Bills inspired mini-tufted rug, this is the place to visit. Pine Apple Co. is a small art gallery and gift shop in the heart of Allentown that showcases and sells the work of local artists, including prints, apparel and Buffalo-based gifts. The shop rotates its gallery wall of featured work to display a new artist at the start of each month, alongside Allen Street First Fridays. Open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.