Traveling between Buffalo and L.A., photographer learns ‘lesson in perspective’

In his newly published book of photographs, “Super Bloom: Carrizo Plain National Monument,” Michael Lee Jackson recounts a conversation with a friend, wherein the topic of his all but ceaseless traveling came up.
“What are you running from?” the friend asked.
“I told her I was afraid to stop, that I would atrophy if I did,” Jackson writes.
That applies to Jackson’s whole life and his many adventures in music, photography and law.
That need to move has found him crossing the country between homes in Los Angeles (“I came out here for a two-month gig in 2009, and that seems to have lasted longer than planned”) and Buffalo by car, rather than plane, repeatedly over the past 11 years. With only his dog, Shadow, and his cameras for company, Jackson has made a habit of seeking out the roads less traveled, doing his best to “get lost” and documenting his travels with photographs he hopes will “transport people – especially people who won’t have the opportunity to see in person whatever I find on those journeys.”
What Jackson has found while traveling between coasts is a country that many have never encountered, either by choice or by circumstance. As it turns out, it’s a land rich in natural beauty and metaphorical suggestion.
Time and motion
"I’ve learned over and over again that it’s worth it to slow down, to explore, to talk with people, to ask questions," Jackson said. "Seeing the country from backroads and stopping in small towns along the way, seeing the churches, the cemeteries and reading the headstones, stopping at the general store or the coffee shop, all of it has taught me a great deal about what America is – and what it isn’t.
"I marvel every time I do that drive at how vast this country is and the incredible diversity in geology and natural beauty within it.”
Though he’s seen and experienced much while traversing the 2,532 miles that separate Buffalo and Los Angeles, Jackson found himself particularly drawn to an area a hundred miles north of his L.A. home – an expansive region that, he said, most L.A. lifers remain unaware of. The Carrizo Plain National Monument is the largest remaining natural grassland in California, and stretches across 40 miles between the Caliente and Tremblor mountains. After returning to the region repeatedly, Jackson noted the concept for a book taking form.
"‘Super Bloom’ is about life cycles, temporary beauty and impermanence,” Jackson said. “Some things in life, you don’t get to go back to, whether places or people, and sometimes it’s work to get there, but it’s worth it. Another theme is the need to protect these places from industry and development.”
Be here, now
In his introduction to “Super Bloom,” Jackson discusses walking toward ‘the purple river' with striking hues of the desert wildflowers that stretch across it like an estuary of flora, but always seeming to remain the same distance from it, no matter how far he walked.
“Taking these photos taught me a lot about perspective, as has my astrophotography,” he said. “When you’re bathing in light that’s hundreds of millions of years old, launched from stars, many of which have been dark for millions of years, it’s a lesson in perspective, time and humility.
“I once went out to the Mojave to attempt some star circles and Milky Way shots. A ranger drove up and said he’d be been radioed that there was a car in the park and that I was the only one there, and was I OK? I said, 'The only one here? As in, I’m the only one in the park, all 1.5 million acres of it?’ He said, ‘Yeah, as far as we know.' I said, ‘I’m more than OK. This might be the best day of my life. You can leave me with the coyotes, rabbits and moths. I’ll be fine.’
“My pictures were bad that night, because of light pollution, but it was amazing to be that alone. There’s an incredible solace that comes from the vulnerability of doing that.”
One beautiful passage in “Super Bloom” reads like a Zen koan.
“I’ve learned that, when wandering through a rainbow, I should just search until I find what pleases my senses most,” Jackson writes.
The significance of training yourself to be open to adventure – or, more specifically, to see what is in front of you – is implied.
“One dawn out on the Carrizo Plain, I was frustrated with the light on the mountains I was trying to photograph in the distance,” he recalled. “I was about get into the car defeated, as I often am. Then I looked down at my feet. There were the most beautiful beads of water on all the plants around me. That water would soon evaporate as the sun rose further. The most beautiful thing around me at that moment wasn’t the elusive mountains in the distance. I was standing in it.
“We’re always chasing elusive superlatives, when there is so much around us, but in order to see it, you have to be open to taking stock of where you are, slowing down, looking more closely and being in the moment."
Through the family lens
Jackson’s father – Bruce Jackson, the folklorist, documentary filmmaker, writer, photographer, SUNY distinguished professor and the James Agee Professor of American Culture at the University at Buffalo – also has a new book that combines photos and text, titled “Places: Things Heard. Things Seen.”
“I have so many memories of being with him in his darkroom as he was processing and developing pictures from his journeys," Jackson said. "At an early age, I was osmosing lessons about framing images, capturing moments, the value of freezing time and the ethics of capturing people’s images. His influence on my photography is profound, and absent that, I probably wouldn’t have ever picked up a camera with any serious intentions. It’s one of the many gifts I got because of where the stork dropped me off, and I know how lucky I am. My love of photography is my father’s fault and I am eternally grateful."
Photography might be a relatively recent professional concern for Jackson, but like his father, he’s been pursuing a multi-disciplinary approach to “a life in the arts” for most of his life. An attorney by trade – he concentrates on intellectual property issues primarily, but during law school and for several years afterward, he was mentored by and worked with the renowned civil rights lawyer William Kunstler – Jackson has been deeply involved with music since his teen years.
While he was working on “Super Bloom,” Jackson also released a new album, “Satisfaction Garage.”
“There is no doubt that it’s all connected in my life," Jackson said. "As for ‘Satisfaction Garage,’ as I drove back and forth across the country, I would put the demos or instrumental mixes up on my car stereo and riff on various lyrical and melodic ideas, informed and inspired by the experiences along the way. It’s all intertwined.”
Let's get lost
“It’s getting harder and harder to get lost,” Jackson writes in “Super Bloom,” as if lamenting the encroachment of man on the often otherwise unsullied canvas of nature.
Why, after these many long and lonely rides across this country, does the idea of “getting lost” remain such a powerful concept for him?
“I use that term as a metaphor for getting far away from society, most material things, the internet, phone, routines, comfort zones. It’s good for me.
“I liken it to going to space, but the metaphor fails, because even space is full of human junk now. For me, ‘getting lost’ always involves nature and remoteness. Solitude. The soundtrack tends to be the creatures and the elements. It’s leveling, humbling and therapeutic.”