Traveling between Buffalo and L.A., photographer learns ‘lesson in perspective’

Be here, now

In his introduction to “Super Bloom,” Jackson discusses walking toward ‘the purple river' with striking hues of the desert wildflowers that stretch across it like an estuary of flora, but always seeming to remain the same distance from it, no matter how far he walked.

“Taking these photos taught me a lot about perspective, as has my astrophotography,” he said. “When you’re bathing in light that’s hundreds of millions of years old, launched from stars, many of which have been dark for millions of years, it’s a lesson in perspective, time and humility.

“I once went out to the Mojave to attempt some star circles and Milky Way shots. A ranger drove up and said he’d be been radioed that there was a car in the park and that I was the only one there, and was I OK? I said, 'The only one here? As in, I’m the only one in the park, all 1.5 million acres of it?’ He said, ‘Yeah, as far as we know.' I said, ‘I’m more than OK. This might be the best day of my life. You can leave me with the coyotes, rabbits and moths. I’ll be fine.’